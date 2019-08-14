Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin To Produce HBO Skateboarding Comedy

Aug. 14, 2019  
Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin To Produce HBO Skateboarding Comedy

Variety reports that a series based on Crystal Moselle's film "Skate Kitchen" has been ordered to a six-episode series at HBO.

The series, called "Betty," is set against the backdrop of New York City and will follow a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male oriented world of skateboarding.

Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Moonbear, Dede Lovelace, and Ajani Russell will all reprise their roles from the film in the new series. "Skate Kitchen" director Crystal Moselle will write, direct, and executive produce. Lesley Arfin is also on board to executive produce and write.

Watch the trailer for the film "Skate Kitchen" here:

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes Drops New Single 'He Loves Me'
  • Francis Ngannou Will Go From UFC Fighter to FAST & FURIOUS Star
  • Kill the Whale: A Musical Odyssey Second Single 'Dusk' Revealed Featuring Courtney Bassett
  • Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin To Produce HBO Skateboarding Comedy

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup