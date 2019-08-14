Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin To Produce HBO Skateboarding Comedy

Variety reports that a series based on Crystal Moselle's film "Skate Kitchen" has been ordered to a six-episode series at HBO.

The series, called "Betty," is set against the backdrop of New York City and will follow a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male oriented world of skateboarding.

Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Moonbear, Dede Lovelace, and Ajani Russell will all reprise their roles from the film in the new series. "Skate Kitchen" director Crystal Moselle will write, direct, and executive produce. Lesley Arfin is also on board to executive produce and write.

Watch the trailer for the film "Skate Kitchen" here:

