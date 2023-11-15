Crypto-Funded Romance Thriller LITTLE DEATHS To Have World Premiere at the Sherman Oaks Film Festival

Bullish Productions' latest feature film Little Deaths will have its World Premiere at the Sherman Oaks Film Festival on Thursday, November 30.

Little Deaths is Bullish Productions' third feature and its first to be funded entirely with cryptocurrency. The film joins the ranks of other notable Film3 projects this season including Miguel Faus' The Quiet Maid and Cutter Hodierne's Cold Wallet.

"Using crypto made traditional payment methods while abroad seem arcane and unnecessary," said Adam Leotta of Bullish Productions. "This film is a testament to the Web3 community as well as the practical application of using crypto while filming internationally, the future of which is seamless P2P payments."

Filmed over four weeks in Yucatan, Mexico, shooting locations include Merida, Sisal, Progresso, Dzibikak, and Uxmal. Little Deaths is the second film Bullish Productions has shot in the Yucatan, its first - Out of Sight, Out of Mind - debuted at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2019.

The natural and architectural beauty of the Yucatan brings an otherworldly ambience to the film's unnamed locations.

A romance-thriller, Little Deaths follows naive young couple Emily (Kerri Romeo) and David (Adam Leotta) as they flee into the jungle after disease and violent REVOLUTION ravages the city. As the harsh reality of survival turns their budding romance cold, deadly plague returns and reignites the lovers' passion with a vow to take each other's fate in their own hands.

Anchored by breathtaking cinematography and production design, and a tour-de-force performance by lead actress Kerri Romeo, Little Deaths creates a compelling, transgressive portrait of modern romance in a dying world.

"Little Deaths creates an entirely original world that somehow manages to be both authentic and believable," said Jeff Howard, Festival Runner, Sherman Oaks Film Festival. "More importantly, the film is flawlessly acted and tells a story so compelling that it is simply impossible to take your eyes off the screen."

A female intimacy coordinator (co-producer Nicole Alibayof) was used for the film's multiple sex scenes which were fully choreographed before shooting and play an integral role in the characters' relationship development and overall plot.

Recent international accolades include "Best Cinematography" and "Best Feature" (Canadian Cinematography Awards) and "Best Production Design" (MiraBan Art & Design Awards). Little Deaths was also a finalist in the Andrews/Bernard Award #2 from Decentralized Pictures, founded by Roman Coppola and American Zoetrope.

Little Deaths was produced by Bullish Productions in association with 2293 Productions. It was written and directed by Brian Follmer (Out of Sight, Out of Mind).

More information and EPK at Click Here

Tickets to the November 30 premiere can be purchased online:

https://www.goelevent.com/discoverfilm/e/Program3-LittleDeaths

Q&A with the filmmakers to follow the 8pm screening.