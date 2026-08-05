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Cristo Fern ace sosoccer, describing how his career playing Dani Rojas on TED LASSO ended up reconnecting him with the sport he grew up around. The conversation centered on that link between his early relationship with the game and the role that brought it back into his life.

Fernández walked hosts through his own soccer journey, giving viewers a sense of how the game shaped him before he became known for playing a soccer player on screen. He described the experience as something of a homecoming, with the show putting him back on the field in a way that echoed his own past with the sport.

The appearance stayed focused on that single thread, with Fernández detailing how playing Dani Rojas brought him back to playing the game. He gave hosts a look at what it felt like to return to soccer after his role on TED LASSO reignited that connection.

Fernández used the segment to reflect on the ways his TED LASSO role has intertwined with his personal history with soccer, offering a look at how a television part can circle back to reshape someone's relationship with a lifelong passion.

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