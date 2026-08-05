Cristo Fernández Discusses Message Behind His Bilingual Book FÚTBOL IS LIFE!

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Cristo Fernández stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about his new bilingual children's book, Fútbol Is Life! ¡Fútbol Es Vida!, walking hosts through the message he hopes to share with young readers through the story.

Fernández used the appearance to discuss the ideas behind the book, framing it around the sport that gives the title its name and explaining why he wanted to reach kids in both English and Spanish. The conversation centered on his motivations for writing the book and what he wants children to take from it.

The segment stayed focused on the book itself, with Fernández detailing the bilingual format and the reasoning behind presenting the story in two languages side by side. He described the project as a way to connect with young audiences through a shared love of football while making the book accessible to Spanish-speaking and English-speaking families alike.

Fernández's appearance gave viewers a direct look at the inspiration behind Fútbol Is Life! ¡Fútbol Es Vida!, with the actor speaking candidly about why the project mattered to him and what he hopes it will mean to the children who read it.

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