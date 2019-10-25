Craig Mazin Will Develop PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Reboot

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  
Craig Mazin Will Develop PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Reboot

Variety reports that Craig Mazin, creator of critically-acclaimed series "Chernobyl," has been appointed helmer of Disney's upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean" reboot.

Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to return in the same role.

Mazin's work also includes parts of the "Scary Movie" and "Hangover" films.

There are five "Pirates" films already: "The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Dead Man's Chest," "At World's End," "On Stranger Tides," and "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Read the original story on Variety.



