Country Music-Gospel Drama in the Works at ABC

Variety reports that "Moss Landing," a new series about country and gospel music, is in the works at ABC.

Lee Daniels ("Empire") teams with Brian Kelley of the band Florida Georgia Line to create the drama.

The series is set in a small Florida coastal town and follows Marion James, a disgraced country star, and Sky Miller, an African-American gospel and soul singer in a sweeping love story.

Over the course of the first season, the series will unravel the mysteries of Marion and Sky's troubled pasts, watch them navigate the highs and lows of rebuilding their lives, and experience the love that binds them together, all set to genre blending music numbers.

Read the original story on Variety.





