Cory Booker Joins Chris Hayes In Iowa For a Live MSNBC Town HallÂ 

MSNBC's Chris Hayes will moderate a special, live town hall event with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET in Des Moines, Iowa.

The one-hour event will give voters the opportunity to take their questions directly to Senator Booker and hear his strategy for winning the first official election contest in Iowa.

This comes on the heels of MSNBC's announcement of a series of compelling special events and town halls in the coming weeks, including "The Deciders," a live 2020 election forum moderated by Chris Matthews in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 16.

Additionally, Lawrence O'Donnell will moderate a town hall with Sen. Kamala Harris in South Carolina on May 28. MSNBC also previously hosted a town hall with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in Michigan.

Follow @AllInWithChris and join the conversation by using the hashtag #MSNBCTownHall.





Related Articles View More TV Stories