Corin Nemec & Hannah Fierman Join Stelio Savante In 24 HOURS OF MAYHEM

Corin Nemec (Dead Man's Hand, Run Hide Fight) and Hannah Fierman (I'll Be Watching, V/H/S) have joined SAG award nominee Stelio Savante (What Remains, Nefarious) in the cast of the thriller 24 Hours Of Mayhem by award winning filmmaker E.B. Hughes' (The Long Way Back, Exit 0, Turnabout).

Set in a sleepy seashore town, following a gruesome murder, the film follows Max Crane (Stelio Savante), a tightly wound, grizzled detective, as he attempts to solve a crime with no leads, within 24 Hours.

Written and directed by Nicholl Fellowships Finalist E.B. Hughes, the film will be shot on location in New Jersey. The lead cast is rounded out by Randy McDowell and Bradford Haynes.

24 Hours Of Mayhem is executive produced by Clementine Bentley and Michael Pagnotta, and produced by E.B. Hughes.

Nemec is repped by Endorse Management Group, Fierman is with People Store, and Savante is repped by Exclusive Artists Agency and Opus Entertainment.