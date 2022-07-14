Compete to Have Your Music Featured in the Upcoming Film A GIRL LIKE HIM

Attention musicians/bands: Here's an opportunity to feature your music in an upcoming film from the filmmaker behind the highly-acclaimed Netflix hit, A Girl Like Her. In her follow-up narrative feature, Amy S. Weber aims her lens again at the teen experience in A Girl Like Him, a coming-of-age story of a non-binary teen trying to navigate love and friendship after coming out.

Storyline:



As a small town, a beautiful teen comes out as non-binary, finding love with a NEW GIRL at school, a domino effect ensues on their lifelong best friend, who has to come to terms with his friend's new life and the deep feelings he has left unspoken far too long.

Weber and composer David Bateman scored Girl Like Her around original songs submitted by artists in a similar opportunity, many of which found great success, such as Olivia Millerschin, with her hit song, "I Can Say", which reached well over 3 million streams. Another popular artist was American Dollar.

"I would love to discover some new talent out there that hasn't had a platform to showcase their music to a YA audience", says Weber. "One of the great opportunities here is to discover a sound I may not have considered, that becomes the theme of the film, making this once again, a mutually successful partnership."



The principal production of Girl Like Him begins Aug. 3, 2022, in the Detroit Metro area. Weber is opening this invitation worldwide to all genres of music.



Submissions are due no later than August 15, 2002, at 11:59 pm.

Please email submissions to AGLHimMusic@gmail.com

Amy Weber's previous film, "A Girl Like Her



Amy Weber's genre-bending film on Bullying, "A Girl Like Her" is a powerful story that is told in a Rashomon-like manner, where we see everyone involved and from their own unique perspectives. The story is told from the POV of the victim, the friends, parents, and even the bullies themselves, which is used to maximum effect. This artistic approach creates a non-judgmental, yet sobering dialogue, hopefully leading to a true understanding of this abusive ritual for many young people.

A Girl Like Her is on Prime and many other streaming services.

https://www.amazon.com/Girl-Like-Her-Hunter-King/dp/B07CVVNH4V