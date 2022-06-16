Comedy Central to Launch DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Podcast Series

Comedy Central announced TODAY the launch of podcast series THE DAILY SHOW Presents: Hold Up, produced in partnership with iHeartMedia. Featuring THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent Dulcé Sloan and writer Josh Johnson as hosts, Hold Up turns Dulcé and Josh's hilarious, unpredictable, and legendary office banter into a weekly war of words about topics big and small, but mostly small: long engagements, brunch, texting versus calling, chiropractors, and more.

The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up is the latest addition to THE DAILY SHOW podcast catalog. Last summer, the show launched the NAACP Image Award nominated Beyond the Scenes hosted by correspondent Roy Wood Jr., which dives deeper into some of the shows biggest pieces and toughest topics, like therapy in the Black community and the pink tax, and features producers, writers, and fellow correspondents to explore how they use comedy to tackle a variety of topics and where these issues stand today.

Previously, THE DAILY SHOW also successfully launched THE DAILY SHOW Podcast Universe, a five-episode miniseries parodying popular podcasts; and The Daily Show: Ears Edition, which is currently the #1 Late Night Comedy podcast.

Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH since 2017. Her recurring segment Dul-Sayin' explores issues that are important to Black people--from Juneteenth to the impact of HBCUs to Black hair--and has garnered over 2M views on YouTube alone. Bust Magazine calls Dulcé "comedy gold" while Indiewire describes her as "a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy."

Josh Johnson joined THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH as a writer in 2017. As a stand-up comedian, Josh has performed at clubs, colleges and festivals around the world and his recent Comedy Central special Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson # (Hashtag) and music/comedy mixtape Elusive were on the 'Best of 2021' lists of NPR, Paste, and Vulture.

The New York Times said, "Josh Johnson is a rising star," Vulture praised, "Josh Johnson is everything you want in a comedian" and SPIN proclaimed, "For someone barely scratching the surface of his thirties, Johnson is doing things most comedians can only dream of." He recently released Channel Black, an audio journey that showcases the best in contemporary black comedic talent alongside historical black activists and thought leaders.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11:00PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up is distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the trailer for the new podcast here: