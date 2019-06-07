Comedy Central Unlocks First Season of THE OTHER TWO for Two Weeks Only

Comedy Central's critically-acclaimed new scripted series, The Other Two, is now available to stream for free, but for two weeks only! That's right, the entire first season is available to binge for free on comedycentral.com and the CC App from now through June 24.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, THE OTHER TWO has been deemed "The Year's Best New Comedy" by Entertainment Weekly and "TV's Funniest New Comedy" by The Daily Beast.

Created by, written by and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former co-head writers of Saturday Night Live, the series stars Drew Tarver as a 28-year-old actor struggling to get better auditions than "Man At Party Who Smells Fart," and Hel'ne Yorke as his 30-year-old sister, who is struggling in general.

As the two work toward finding themselves, their lives are completely upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), becomes incredibly famous overnight. THE OTHER TWO also features Molly Shannon, who plays the siblings' fame-ready mother, Ken Marino as ChaseDreams newly-hired manager and guest stars Wanda Sykes as Chase's publicist.









