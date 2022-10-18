Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedy Central Announces THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah's JORDAN KLEPPER FINGERS THE MIDTERMS Special

Oct. 18, 2022  

Comedy Central TODAY announced a new special from THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH featuring Emmy-nominated contributor Jordan Klepper.

In THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms - America Unfollows Democracy, Jordan follows and interviews the increasing number of GOP voters who reject the 2020 election results and consciously nominate people who threaten the election process, all in a quest to figure out if America is ghosting democracy.

Following air, the special will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show's YouTube Channel, CC.com, Comedy Central Apps and VOD starting November 2.

For nearly 250 years, the peaceful transfer of power has been a cornerstone of American Democracy. But with a large percentage of Republicans denying that Joe Biden is president, and capitol rioters running for office across the country, Jordan Klepper wonders: Is America unfollowing democracy? In this new half-hour special, Jordan goes back on the campaign trail before the midterms to find out who's defending America's elections, who is denying them, and just how civil we can keep America's next civil war.

Jordan Klepper's third special comes on the heels of his Emmy®-nominated special, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy, which documented Jordan's trip to alt-right Hungary in the middle of an election and humanitarian crisis as well as last year's Emmy and Directors Guild Award®-Nominated THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse which revisited Jordan's encounters at Trump rallies along the 2020 campaign trail.

The special became the highest-rated and most-watched special produced by THE DAILY SHOW on YouTube to date, with 4.3M views and 62.2M watch time minutes.

Additionally, The Daily Show's short-form series "Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse" remains a fan favorite, with Jordan interviewing anti-vaxxers, Trump supporters, and even insurrectionists. Its success has led to the creation of "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy," the six-episode limited series podcast, co-produced by iHeartPodcasts and hosted by Jordan, that will dig deep into some of the wildest theories he's heard on the road and trace their origins with journalists, experts, and others. The podcast launches November 9 across all major podcast platforms.

Jordan Klepper is Host, Executive Producer and Writer of THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Midterms - America Unfollows Democracy. Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz serve as Executive Producers, with Ian Berger as Co-Executive Producer and Director. Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Abby Arora, Jocelyn Conn, Jessie Kanevsky, Matt Polidoro, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Fiona Wozniak are Producers. Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jen Flanz, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman are Writers. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.


