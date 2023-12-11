Comedian Kountry Wayne Announces THE KING OF HEARTS Tour

The general on sale begins Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Comedian Kountry Wayne Announces THE KING OF HEARTS Tour

Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne is set to conquer the comedy stage once again as he proudly announces THE KING OF HEARTS Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour kicks off on March 15 in Houston, with stops across the U.S. including Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta and more, before concluding in Norfolk on May 19.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning on Monday, December 11 at 12 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Wayne has established himself as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country, making a triumphant return to the stage with fresh, all-new material. THE KING OF HEARTS follows the success of his highly-praised Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer.”

Filmed at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. as part of his HELP IS ON THE WAY spring 2023 tour, “A Woman's Prayer” premiered at #1 on Netflix's most-watched list in the U.S. Beyond comedy, Wayne released his debut book, “Help Is On The Way,” earlier this year through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

THE KING OF HEARTS COMEDY TOUR DATES:

Mar 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mar 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Mar 17 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Mar 23 – Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre

Mar 24 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Mar 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Mar 30 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre Mobile

Mar 31 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Apr 06 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Apr 07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Apr 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Apr 20 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Apr 21 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre

Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Apr 27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 04 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

May 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

May 12 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

May 17 – Hattiesburg, MS – Saenger Theater

May 18 – Biloxi, MS – Beau River Theatre *

May 24 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

May 25 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Kountry Wayne

Wayne's career highlights in recent years include being named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com "Holiday Heartbreak" (2021), appearing on MTV's "Wild 'N Out" with Nick Cannon, and co-hosting "I Love Us," a comedy clip show on BET+ alongside Kym Whitley.

Wayne also starred in the comedy feature film "Strange Love," available on Amazon Prime, and the Peacock original film "Praise This," produced by Will Packer, directed by Tina Gordon, and starring Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more. As a content creator, Wayne's widely popular digital sketches, featuring original characters, attract millions of viewers daily on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.




