Comedian Jenny Yang Hosts Season Three of Hit Podcast 'Going Through It'

Today Mailchimp launches the third season of the hit podcast Going Through It, hosted by comedian and writer Jenny Yang. The podcast is produced by Mailchimp Presents and Pineapple Street and can be heard on their streaming platforms and wherever podcasts are available.

Listen/subscribe/share the first episode featuring actress Kelly Marie Tran below!

As host Jenny Yang was building her comedy career, she often wondered where her sense of humor came from. Eventually, she figured it out. Behind her mom's seemingly shy character, there were always sly, witty, and most importantly, funny comments.

On this season of Going Through It, Jenny speaks to fifteen fascinating people including Kelly Marie Tran, Ijeoma Oluo, Aunjanue Ellis, Margaret Cho, Tia Mowry and more about how their elders have, implicitly and explicitly, shaped their lives and even inspired their career superpowers. She invites her guests to share moments where advice from an elder has helped them shift course, lead them through a challenging time or helped them find clarity.

Jenny Yang is a former labor organizer turned stand-up comedian, writer and actor. In 2020 she was selected as one of Variety's "10 Comics To Watch" and Vulture's "Comedians You Should Know." Jenny recently wrapped as a co-producer / writer for HBO Max's "Gordita Chronicles" and previously for Fox's "Last Man Standing" and E!'s late-night talk show "Busy Tonight" with Busy Philipps.

She is the creator and host of "Comedy Crossing" a hit standup comedy show held inside the Animal Crossing video game and watched live via Zoom. Since June 2020, the show has raised nearly $40,000 for #BlackLivesMatter-related causes. Taiwan-born and Southern California-raised, Jenny was honored by President Obama as a "White House Champion of Change" for her leadership in "Asian American and Pacific Islander Art and Storytelling" in 2016.

Listen here: