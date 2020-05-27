Comcast To Bring WarnerMedia's HBO Max To Xfinity Customers

Comcast and WarnerMedia today announced a deal to bring HBO Max to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. As part of the deal, existing Xfinity HBO customers will have access to HBO Max beginning today at no additional cost via the HBO Max app and website while the companies work to quickly bring the HBO Max app to the award-winning Xfinity X1 platform along with the recently launched Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device that is included with Xfinity Internet. Additionally, new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through Xfinity in the coming days.



"X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services - all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.



"We're thrilled to cap off the excitement of today's launch by adding Comcast's Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product."



Existing Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to HBO either a la carte or as part of a package - along with Xfinity Internet customers who subscribe to HBO through Flex - can access HBO Max by signing in to the HBO Max app or website with their Xfinity credentials. When HBO Max launches on Xfinity platforms, it will join Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, HBO, YouTube, EPIX, STARZ, Pandora, and many more streaming services on X1 and Flex.



Xfinity X1 delivers the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform - aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to Xfinity Internet customers, giving them one integrated guide to access all of their streaming video and music, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services - all of which is controllable with voice.



HBO Max is WarnerMedia's newest direct-to-consumer streaming platform delivered over the internet with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate that offers something for everyone in the home. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform also includes an exciting slate of new original series, fan-favorite series and films from across WarnerMedia's rich library and key third-party licensed programs and movies.

