CollegeHumor's Dropout to Premiere WHERE IN THE EFF IS SARAH CINCINNATI?

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT today announced that Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati?, the geography trivia game series that will also include physical challenges in an attempt to get a lost friend home from her unwieldy travels, will debut on their subscription-based streaming service on Wednesday, December 18. A new episode will be released every Wednesday through January 22.

In this sendup of a vintage quiz show, everyone's flakiest friend, Sarah Cincinnati, asks for geography trivia help as she travels the world, getting repeatedly lost and buzzed. Show contestants will rotate every episode as players attempt to track down Sarah through a variety of questions and tasks.

The series stars Rekha Shankar as host and Christine Medrano as Sarah Cincinnati.

"Where in The Eff is Sarah Cincinnati? is an adult take on a famous geography trivia series; instead of finding an illusive superthief, we have to find your needy friend Sarah, who is off partying in various cities around the world," shared executive producer and host Rekha Shankar. "It's educational and entertaining, but also full of fun physical challenges. We hope you learn some freaky and interesting facts about cities and also get a kick out of watching your favorite comedians sift through baked beans!"

In addition to Shankar, Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati? is executive produced by Sam Reich and David Kerns.

Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati? joins a growing slate of new originals that premiered this fall on CollegeHumor's DROPOUT, including "try not to laugh" challenge series Breaking News, unpredictable game show Game Changer, kaiju comedy Ultramechatron Team Go! and continued seasons of nerdy quiz series Um, Actually, cannabis-friendly Paranoia and the RPG-themed Dimension 20 franchise.





