CollegeHumor's DROPOUT to Premiere ULTRAMECHATRON TEAM GO! on October 3

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT today announced that Ultramechatron Team Go!, an original kaiju comedy, will premiere on their subscription-based streaming service on Thursday, October 3. A new episode will be released every Thursday through December 12.

Kaiju monsters, beware! Meet the Ultramechatron team: outside, they're a giant robot defending their city; inside, they defend against each other's incompetence. Each episode of this 12-episode series presents a team of four heroes who are capable of saving the world, if only they can survive each other. A small, human problem within the Ultramechatron team often exacerbates a larger monster-of-the-week type of cosmic problem for the robot to defeat outside.

"This show is a blend of high concept sci-fi with unapologetically silly comedy," shared Mike Trapp, head writer and star. "There's an element of play at every level of production - it's in the way the camera moves, how shots are cut together, where Easter eggs are placed in the art production and the incredible improvisation within the performances of our cast. It's a fast-moving, joke-filled and technicolored dollop of joy."

The series also stars CollegeHumor cast members Rekha Shankar, Katie Marovitch, Raphael Chestang, Brennan Lee Mulligan and Jessica Ross. In addition to Trapp, Ultramechatron Team Go! is executive produced by Sam Reich and David Kerns. The series is directed by Ryan Anthony Martin.

Ultramechatron Team Go! joins a growing slate of new originals airing this fall from CollegeHumor's DROPOUT, including "try not to laugh" challenge series Breaking News, unpredictable game show Game Changer, geography trivia series Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati? and continued seasons of nerdy quiz series Um, Actually and the RPG-themed Dimension 20 franchise.





