CollegeHumor's DROPOUT to Debut Game Show GAME CHANGER

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT today announced that Game Changer, a game show series with everchanging rules and challenges, will debut on their subscription-based streaming service on Friday, September 20. A new episode of the six-episode series will be released every Friday through October 18.

In this game show, the game format changes every show. Featuring the CollegeHumor cast, players begin each round without knowing the rules, and must figure them out while simultaneously competing to win. Unlike a typical game show that follows the same format week over week, Game Changer has a completely new set of rules and challenges every episode. Filled with physical challenges, like smashing vases upon request, and mental challenges like guessing the culprit in an impromptu murder mystery game, Game Changer also features surprise guest appearances by friends of our players. Contestants will have no preparation for what - or who - will be part of each episode.

Said Sam Reich, executive producer, director and host: "Our players have no idea what game they're playing when the cameras start rolling, but by the end of each episode, they either get ruthlessly competitive, double-over in laughter or get shocked into stunned silence - and sometimes, all of the above."

In addition to Reich, Game Changer is executive produced by David Kerns.

Game Changer joins a growing slate of new originals premiering this fall from CollegeHumor's DROPOUT, including "try not to laugh" challenge series Breaking News, geography trivia show Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati?, kaiju comedy Ultramechatron Team Go! and continued seasons of nerdy quiz series Um, Actually and the RPG-themed Dimension 20 franchise.





