CollegeHumor Partners With Rooster Teeth's Podcast Network 'The Roost'

The Roost is a curated collection of more than 70 shows.

Legacy sketch comedy and content media group CH Media announced today they are partnering with The Roost, Rooster Teeth's industry-leading video-centric podcast network, boasting a curated collection of more than 70 shows and productions that achieve more than 290MM monthly impressions. As a partner in The Roost, CollegeHumor is gaining distribution and advertising sales support for its network of channels, including CollegeHumor, Dorkly, Dimension 20, and more. CollegeHumor is also expanding audio distribution under The Roost and launching new merchandise that will be available at store.dropout.tv. Rooster Teeth is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Rooster Teeth," said CH Media CEO Sam Reich. "There is no one more qualified to help shepherd CollegeHumor to the next phase of growth. We're extremely excited by our upcoming slate and can't wait to hit the market together as a family. See you at Thanksgiving, Rooster Teeth. I'll bring the cranberry sauce."

"This partnership brings together two of the most innovative and entrepreneurial legacy internet brands, Rooster Teeth and CollegeHumor," said A.J. Felciano, Head of The Roost. "What Sam built more than 15 years ago is still relevant today, evidenced by his commitment to evolving the brand and growing the audience. We're thrilled to be able to represent these shows in the market and create new paths for monetization to support the continued growth of this heritage brand."

Positioned inside Rooster Teeth and representing more than 280MM incremental views and 10MM audio monthly downloads across its network, The Roost connects quality podcast creators with the advertisers who understand them best. The network specializes in cultivating independent creator brands that align with Rooster Teeth's community-first approach; generating revenue with its turn-key sales, production, marketing, e-commerce, events, and distribution infrastructure. The Roost reaches millennial and Gen Z audiences across all platforms where they watch or listen to podcasts, including video platforms like YouTube, Rooster Teeth FIRST and RoosterTeeth.com, and Spotify's most recent video podcast program. The Roost podcasts are personality-driven and community-focused. The Roost represents Rooster Teeth owned-and-operated podcasts Good Morning from Hell, Face Jam, Off Topic, Always Open, BLACK BOX Down, Red Web and the long-running The Rooster Teeth Podcast which has aired more than 500 episodes over its 12+ years existence. The Roost also represents partners including Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED, This Might Get Weird with Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart, Phil Defranco's podcast A Conversation With, and Kinda Funny shows.

