Colin Donnell to Lead New Peacock Thriller IRREVERENT

Colin Donnell has been announced to lead the cast of the upcoming crime thriller Irreverent, which is a co-production between Peacock TV and Netflix Australia.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder.

Irreverent is a fish out of water drama that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (Donnell) as he flees the United States after a mediation gone wrong and assumes the identity of Reverend Mackenzie "Mack" Boyd. "Mack" (Paulo) finds himself trapped in Clump, Australia - a small, eccentric beach town hundreds of miles away from civilization and phone reception. In order to stay alive, "Mack" must keep the wool over the town's eyes and play the role of devoted Reverend, while desperately searching for an exit strategy before his past catches up to him.

Paddy Macrae will serve as show runner with Andrew Knight and Debbie Lee as executive producers.

Colin Donnell's Broadway credits include Violet, Anything Goes, and Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway credits include Follies, Meet Me in St. Louis, Almost Heaven. He was seen on the national tours of Wicked and MAMMA MIA!. He was seen as Tommy Merlyn in The CW television series Arrow, Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime drama The Affair, and as Dr. Connor Rhodes in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med.

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson