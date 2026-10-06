Cole Foundation Awards $295,000 to 16 Montreal Theatre Companies

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The Cole Foundation's Intercultural Conversations grant program has announced the recent winners of production and commissioning funding for showing diverse heritages on stage. Juried by bilingual theatre professionals, the program's criteria includes the quality of the script, significance of the themes raised, and the racial, religious, linguistic and cultural composition of the creative team that supports the play. Winning companies of this twice-yearly funding offer an ongoing, meaningful impact on the theatrical landscape of the city.

This cycle of winning plays offers touring shows, solo shows, youth theatre, long-time established companies, and independents, and presents a wide range of theatrical styles and themes. The works encompass numerous traditions and identities, and highlight contemporary Montreal issues rooted in Indigenous, Haitian, Algerian, Latino, Lebanese Canadian, Afro-Latino, Ukrainian, Colombian Canadian, Ivorian, Chilean and Black Canadian stories. The deadline for the fall competition is October 20.

Continuing the promotion of diversity at the core of the Cole Foundation's Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles program, Foundation President Nancy Wells is proud to announce the latest round of grant winners. An ongoing success with ever-increasing applicants, Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles was created to motivate the production of professional theatre that features intercultural dialogue and introduces Montrealers to other cultural heritages. For this recent spring competition, sixteen companies were given invaluable grants to share diverse and inclusive theatrical stories in Greater Montreal for a total of $295,000 for the 2026-27 season, as well as added funding for post-show audience talkbacks to continue the conversation initiated in the play. Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles awards funding for commissioning, producing and translating eligible plays.

From Nancy Wells, Foundation President, 'For 18 years, the Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles program has supported work that brings people together, challenges assumptions, and deepens mutual understanding. This spring we received a record 33 applications — a reflection of just how vital and needed this kind of storytelling has become. This grant cycle also reflects a deepening commitment to Indigenous voices, with five of the 16 funded projects centering Indigenous stories and perspectives. Together with productions rooted in Haitian, Algerian, Latino, Lebanese Canadian, Afro-Latino, Ukrainian, Colombian Canadian, Ivorian, Chilean and Black Canadian narratives, the works reflect the breadth of lived experience across Montreal and beyond. These projects make a meaningful impact in our communities.'

The Cole Foundation encourages theatre-makers to share cultures, histories and stories on stage and ignite dialogue between communities. The winning plays of this latest competition offer touring shows, solo shows, youth theatre, long-time established companies and independents, and encompass a wide array of heritages, languages and identities. They present a range of theatrical styles and themes, including an immersive sound experience, comedy, poetry, autobiography, intergenerational trauma, drama, puppetry, cultural celebrations, the refugee journey to integration, mythology, exile and intergeneration immigrant identity, queer history in Lebanon, and colonial history's complex legacies, among others.

Recipients of the latest competition

PRODUCTION grant awards go to: Geordie Theatre- Nohkom's Knick-Knacks by Barry Bilinsky; Imago Theatre- Akuteu by Soleil Launière (translation by Mishka Lavigne); Orange Noyée- Neige sur Abidjan by Iannicko N'Doua; Les Productions Menuentakuan- Femmes de la traite des fourrures / Women of the Fur Trade by Frances Koncan; Teesri Duniya Theatre- The Green Line by Makram Ayache; Collectif Théâtral Potomitan- MENAJ by Maryline Chery; Espace Libre- Le syndrome du gisant by Pauline Ben Guigui; La Veille- Rien n'est à Nous by Maxime Mompérousse; Le PàP- Paradis Ebène by Phara Thibault; Productions Ondinnok- Espotewset / La reine ourse by Dave Jenniss; Simon Riverin- Ka Uinaksheshet - les enfants sales; Théâtre de la Sentinelle- Chilling!?! by Lyndz Dantiste; Théâtre Denise-Pelletier- Là où je me terre by Nathalie Doummar, adaptation d'après le roman de Caroline Dawson; and Trois Tristes Tigres- Nous, dans les plaines immenses by Olivier Kemeid

COMMISSIONING grant for: Mariana Tayler Gomez- Quinceañera.

There are two annual Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles grants, in October and April. The deadline for the next competition for the award is Friday, October 16, 2026 at 5:00pm. Theatre companies interested in applying for a grant can download the necessary application forms and information from the Cole Foundation's web site at: www.colefoundation.ca/en/programmes/intercultural-conversations/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 32 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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