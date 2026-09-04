Cody Lohden Releases New Single ONE BOOT OUT THE DOOR

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Country riser Cody Lohden has released his unapologetic new song 'One Boot Out The Door' via DeVille Records. After dropping several runaway fan favorites this year, like 'Gettin' Nowhere' and 'Drinks Can Drink,' the new song reflects the heavier Southern rock influences of Lohden's distinct sound.

'One Boot Out The Door' was co-written by Lohden alongside Jake Mitchell, Michael Whitworth and Cody Quistad. With production by Jordan Schmidt (Ella Langley, Kane Brown) and ERNEST, the new song is built around the clever lyrical turn:

I left my boat on the hitch

I left a jig on my pole

I left some Jack in that fifth

I left some fish in that hole

Passed out with one still on

Must've kicked one off out on the porch

She says she wants me gone

Well I'm already one boot out the door

On a winning streak of resonating singles, his most recent 'Gettin' Nowhere' is 'one to crank with the windows down' (Raised Rowdy) while slow-burning 'Camels In The Console' was called 'his best work to date' by Country Central. He recently earned a co-sign from hitmaker HARDY who praised Lohden's 'Buckle Up' as 'so well written' on an episode of Broken Record Podcast.

Tomorrow the Kentucky native is set to play LakeFest in his home state, with billings at Rock the South and RedWest Fest later this fall. Lohden has previously toured in support of Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes and ERNEST. For more information or tickets, visit codylohden.com.

About Cody Lohden

A vocal powerhouse with both the pipes and penmanship of an authentic country hero, Cody Lohden is a singer-songwriter signed to ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records, primed for a creative breakout. The former firefighter / paramedic spent the last few years on a unique story of self-styled success and now answers the call of a new artistic chapter. Raised in Garfield, Kentucky, Lohden got his first guitar at 12 and quickly put it to use, drawn to the simplicity of country craftsmen like Keith Whitley and Don Williams, and the greasy grit of rockers like Bob Seger. He joined the school choir but was too shy to sing solo… until Lohden's dad entered him in a local singing competition, which he won. Performing for a crowd of 800, his stage fright was replaced by a passion for the stage, and Lohden went on to make monthly trips to Nashville, learning to write songs with a lived-in mix of heart and hooks. Lohden was releasing music independently while living on a buddy's couch for six months when one of his TikTok videos went viral, connecting the raw talent with hitmaker ERNEST. Lohden signed a publishing deal with ERN's Cadillac Music four months before making the move to Nashville, and has since toured in support of Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes and ERNEST, while co-writing cuts for ERNEST, Zimmerman, Austin Snell and others.

Photo Credit: Run Club



Photo Credit: Run Club

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