Clinton Kelly Helps Entrepreneurs Find Dream Homes on SELF-MADE MANSIONS

Entrepreneurs who struck it rich with one brilliant idea and are now ready to make the ultimate upgrade to a high-end home will get the guidance they need from lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly in Self-Made Mansions. Premiering Friday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the six-episode HGTV series will follow Clinton as he activates his personal passion for real estate and keen eye for design to show new millionaires what it means to live large. The clients, who've made a bundle with their creative, why-didn't-I think-of-that inventions such as The Cut Buddy™, Kwik Hang®, Sweetroots Hair Bar® and others, will tour every type of luxurious property - from multi-acre farms and sprawling country estates to Mediterranean-style mansions and cool desert properties - to find the home of their dreams.

"These entrepreneurs have so much creativity and determination when it comes to their inventions," said Clinton. "It's such a privilege to be able to share with them my advice and imagination when it comes to buying their new homes."

During the series, Clinton will lead the luxe real estate hunt to help a former police officer, a bartender and families who worked paycheck to paycheck trade in their old digs for a major home upgrade. Showstopping features like sensational pools, spacious kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and plenty of square footage are just a few of the reasons these successful entrepreneurs will put a bid on a stunning, new property.

Eager Clinton Kelly fans can get a "first look" at Self-Made Mansions on New Year's Day, Friday Jan. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans are invited to stay connected with the series on HGTV.com at Self-Made Mansions and check out #SelfMadeMansions for additional show content and updates available across HGTV Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Fans also can follow Clinton on social @clintonkellyoh. Beginning Jan. 8, HGTV GO will offer each premiere episode of the series on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

