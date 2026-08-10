Chrissy Metz Reveals Why She Was Wary of Trying GLP-1 Medication

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Chrissy Metz opened up on TODAY about her decision to start using a GLP-1 medication, describing an initial reluctance to jump into a treatment simply because others around her were trying it. "I'm just not a girl who just wants to do something because some of my friends are doing it," the 45 year old actress said, explaining the thinking that shaped her choice.

Metz, known for her role on "This Is Us," appeared live on the program to discuss the decision in more detail. Her comments centered on the personal deliberation that went into choosing to use the medication rather than following a trend.

The conversation comes as Metz has partnered with Ro, a health care company that provides medications, including GLP-1s, through telehealth services. That partnership formed the backdrop for her appearance, as she spoke candidly about weighing her options before deciding to move forward with treatment.

Metz's TODAY interview marks what she described as the first time she has spoken publicly about the decision, offering viewers a direct account of her reasoning rather than a secondhand summary of her health choices.

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