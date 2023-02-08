Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chloe Bailey, Anthony Mackie & More Join SNEAKS Animated Film

The film is the directorial debut for Rob Edwards (screenwriter of The Princess and the Frog; Treasure Planet), who will also pen the feature.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions announce Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys for Life) and Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) will join the animated feature SNEAKS, with Quavo (Migos), Sam Jay (PAUSE with Sam Jay), Keith David (Coraline; Princess and the Frog), Donovan Louis Bazemore (The Lion King), Coi Leray (Players), Kiana Ledé (Scream: The TV Series), Jonathan Kite (Two Broke Girls), Amari McCoy (We Baby Bears) and Olympic skateboarding phenoms Sky Brown and Rayssa Leal.

RTG Features, the sister studio to global basketball media leader SLAM, has also come onboard to co- finance and executive produce the film along with RB Ventures and Modern Toons. Nike's Waffle Iron Entertainment also joins as executive producers.

SNEAKS follows the adventures of Ty, a misguided designer sneaker who doesn't know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box. After his sister is stolen by a shady collector, Ty must venture into NYC to find and rescue her.

In his adventure, Ty meets a rag-tag group of footwear friends from all walks of life who help him find the courage to step outside of his shoe box and find his "sole-mate." Paced by the best in original hip-hop and rap music, this stellar cast captures all of the vibe of sneaker culture in their tour of NYC streets.

As previously announced, the film is the directorial debut for Rob Edwards (screenwriter of The Princess and the Frog; Treasure Planet), who will also pen the feature. In addition to his producing role, Laurence Fishburne will also star in the film alongside multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning producer and artist Mustard.

Meko Yohannes, co-founder and president of 10 Summers, and Quavo will serve as executive producers, while legendary sneaker personality Bobbito Garcia serves as the film's cultural advisor. Previously announced cast includes Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, and NBA superstar Chris Paul.

Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions will produce with Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd of Lengi Studios., and Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross, producers of the Academy Award-winning animated short, If Anything Happens I Love You, will serve as executive producers. Financing is being provided by Ashland Hill Media Finance.

Pre-production, design and storyboard work is underway with House of Cool (Despicable Me) with animation by Assemblage Entertainment (Miraculous Ladybug). The production is slated for completion in 2024.

Upcoming projects for RTG Features include the documentary Handle With Care: The Legend of The Notic Streetball Crew, executive produced by Chris Paul and Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, and an untitled multi-part documentary series on legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson from Peabody Award-winning director Kirk Fraser.

The film is represented by CAA Media Finance (North America / China) and GFM Animation (International).

Mackie is represented by UTA and Inspire Entertainment. Lawrence is represented by UTA and Artists First. Bailey is represented by CAA. Quavo is represented by CAA and Motown Records. Jay is represented by WME and Avalon Management. David is represented by Buchwald for voiceover and managed by Silver J Management.

Bazemore is represented by David Doan at CESD. Leray is represented by Republic Records. Brown is represented by CAA and Stoked Management. Ledé is represented by CAA and Republic Records. Kite is represented by Buchwald, More / Medavoy and DPN. McCoy is represented by CESD and Stagecoach. Edwards is represented by David Fox at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.



