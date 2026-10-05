Chipotle Records Song at Abbey Road Studios Using Corn and Jalapeño Instruments
The fast-casual chain turns its ingredients into a working orchestra for a studio session.
Chipotle has moved into the music business, recording an original song at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London using instruments fashioned entirely out of its own ingredients. The track, titled "From Ground to Sound," features corn flutes, jalapeño trumpets and lettuce percussion standing in for traditional instrumentation, a segment highlighted on TODAY.
The studio session reimagines familiar Chipotle staples as sound-producing tools, turning the chain's produce into a makeshift band. Corn was carved and shaped to function as a flute-like wind instrument, jalapeños were adapted to mimic the sound of brass trumpets, and lettuce was used to create rhythmic percussion effects, resulting in a fully recorded track built around the sounds of the kitchen rather than a conventional ensemble.
Recording the piece at Abbey Road Studios, the London facility long associated with major music history, gave the novelty project a layer of production polish not typically seen in branded content. The result is a short musical piece meant to show off the versatility of the chain's ingredients in an unexpected format, swapping out guitars and drums for the components of a burrito bowl.
The segment underscores how far brands are willing to go to generate attention through music-adjacent content, with Chipotle leaning into the novelty of its food doubling as instrumentation. The finished recording gives listeners a chance to hear corn, jalapeños and lettuce used for something other than a meal.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...