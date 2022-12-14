Chelsea Handler's REVOLUTION Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix
The new special will premiere on December 27.
Chelsea Handler is back with her new Netflix stand-up special, REVOLUTION. The new special will premiere on December 27.
The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life - including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men DON'T wear flip flops.
Directed by Jo Koy, the special was executive produced by Chelsea Handler, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartma.
Watch the clip from the special here:
