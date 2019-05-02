Chelsea Handler and iHeartRadio to Launch Podcast

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, and Chelsea Handler today announced the upcoming launch of her first podcast, "Life Will Be the Death of Me," on the iHeartPodcast Network. The iHeartRadio Original comedic podcast, which shares the same title as Handler's new memoir, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list, will feature interviews between the comedian and her inner circle of friends recorded live from her current book tour. The first episode of the 20-episode weekly podcast will premiere May 23, with subsequent episodes airing each Thursday on the iHeartRadio app.

On the podcast, Chelsea engages prominent TV and film personalities, news anchors and authors in humorous conversations about her life, her work and where she's headed next. The series coincides with the release of her much-anticipated sixth book - a funny, thought provoking, super-honest, all-true, and relatable memoir that explores Chelsea's life-changing year of self-discovery, healing and growth.

"Life Will Be the Death of Me chronicles a major turning point in my life, when I got honest with myself and finally addressed the pain I felt after losing my brother," said Chelsea Handler. "The dialogue I had with my therapist made me realize my emotions were valid. I wanted to write a book that mattered, and I feel the exact same way about the podcast. The conversations you'll hear will explore the same themes as the book, and to get real about pain, grief, recovery, and taking back control of your life."

In her memoir, which launched to rave reviews in April, Chelsea chronicles how Donald Trump's election spurred her to make major life changes. From embarking on a quest to become more self-sufficient to meeting a psychiatrist for therapy sessions to finding her voice as a political activist, Chelsea keeps readers laughing while inspiring them to uncover what really matters in their lives. The spirit of her memoir is brought to life in audio format through the "Life Will Be the Death of Me" podcast, where the comedian dishes on what she's been up to since writing the book, and what's to come in the year ahead.

"Chelsea Handler is an iconic comedian with a massive fan base, and we're thrilled to partner with her on her podcasting debut," said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. "iHeartMedia's unparalleled reach will enable listeners everywhere to connect with Chelsea through the intimate format of audio. They'll feel like they're right there in THE ROOM with Chelsea and her friends for these personal, and sometimes hilarious conversations."

iHeartRadio is available on more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 different connected devices - including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to "Life Will Be the Death of Me" on your favorite device.





