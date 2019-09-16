Charlie Hunnam Will Lead SHANTARAM

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam will star in "Shantaram" at Apple. This is his first television role since 2014.

Shantaram is based on a best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Hunnam plays Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison who looks to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel also explores themes of love, forgiveness and courage on the road to redemption.

The book was originally developed as a feature film produced by Johnny Depp. The project was scrapped, and Paramount TV gained the rights to adapt.

Hunnam starred in cult favorite "Pacific Rim," along with "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," "Children of Men," and on TV's "Undeclared."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





