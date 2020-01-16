Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, and JJ Feild Will Star in SOULMATES

AMC announced today from the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour that Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface, Rampage), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) and JJ Feild (Turn) have joined the cast of AMC's Soulmates, the six-part episodic anthology series that wryly examines the nature of romantic love, written by Emmy® Award-winner Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills). Heaton, Akerman, Brandt and Feild join previously announced cast, including Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker, Steve Jobs), David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions) and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans, The Woman in White), among others.

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when Science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

In one of the episodes, Heaton will play big-hearted Kurt, who is lost after the discovery that his soulmate is dead and finds faith and opportunity in the arms of a church, which helps those whose soulmates have already passed on. In the same episode, Akerman will play Martha, who has bounced from bad relationship to bad relationship, but is now putting her trust in the test and the same church.

Also joining Heaton and Akerman in this episode are Joe Anderson (Brave New World) as Travis, a heartbroken, suicidal man, who is isolated from his family and wants to be forgiven; and Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman) as Brother Samson, who is spreading a message of a hopeful future to all his flock, imbuing them with peace and the understanding that they are all worthy of love.

In a later episode, Brandt will play Caitlin, a push-over who, after discovering her soulmate, starts to finally stand up for herself. Joining Brandt are Feild as Nathan, who has a dark side and decides to share it when he meets his match Caitlin; and Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat), as Doug, Caitlin's dependable and dependably unromantic boyfriend.

Directors for the series include Rob Savage (Britannia), who directs multiple episodes, Marco Kreuzpaintner (Creator and Director of Beat), Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and creator, executive producer and writer, Will Bridges.

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne series for Sky One, Complicit). Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film For Life, which serves as the basis for this new, original series.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories