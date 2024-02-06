'Charley Crockett: Live From The Ryman' to Air on PBS This Month

In November 2022, singer, songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett played his first-ever show at the fabled Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, before a 2,500-strong sellout crowd.

Crockett and his ace band The Blue Drifters pulled from Crockett's deep catalog — 12 albums and counting, including “The Man from Waco,” “Cowboy Candy,” “Just Like Honey,” “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” and more. The set list also included the George Jones song “Between My House and Town,” Jerry Reed's “I Feel for You,” T-Bone Walker's “Travelin' Blues,” and Townes Van Zandt's “Tecumseh Valley.”

CHARLEY CROCKETT: LIVE FROM THE RYMAN is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, February 23, 2024 (check local listings).

Crockett began his music career busking on the streets of New Orleans, New York, and other cities, but after returning to Texas in 2015, he released his debut album, A Stolen Jewel. Since then, he has released 11 more albums, with Lil G.L.'s Blue Bonanza peaking at number 11 on the US Billboard Blues Albums chart and The Man From Waco breaking into the US Billboard 200.

In 2023, Crockett was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the American Music Honors & Awards. Crockett will release his next album $10 Cowboy on April 26 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances.

Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.