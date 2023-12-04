Charlamagne Tha God Returns to Guest Host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

The series airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Tonight, Charlamagne Tha God kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The legendary radio host’s return is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise. 

This week’s guest lineup includes:

Mon, Dec 4 (tonight): S.A. Cosby (author - promoting book “All the Sinners Bleed” and the Audible Original “Brokedown Prophets”)
Tues, Dec 5: Robin Thede (actor/writer/comedian - promoting movie “Candy Cane Lane”)
Wed, Dec 6: Michael Rubin (CEO of Fanatics and Co-Founder of the REFORM Alliance)
Thurs, Dec 7: Jelly Roll (singer-songwriter - promoting album “Whitsitt Chapel”)

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late-night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late-night across the most platforms.



