Chance the Rapper Says He Finished COLORING BOOK Minutes Before Its Release

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Chance the Rapper revealed on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon that he did not finish his mixtape Coloring Book until minutes before it was released to the public. The rapper sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to walk through the chaotic final stretch of finishing the project, an experience he described as coming right down to the wire.

During the conversation, Chance the Rapper explained that the cover art for Coloring Book features an image of him holding his daughter for the first time, giving the artwork a personal significance tied to a specific family moment rather than a purely artistic choice. He also told Fallon that he made roughly 200 different versions of the track 'Same Drugs' while working through the mixtape, underscoring how much revision went into the project even as the overall deadline slipped to the last possible minute.

Looking ahead, Chance the Rapper discussed plans to go on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Coloring Book, giving fans a chance to revisit the project live years after its original release. The anniversary tour frames the mixtape as a lasting part of his catalog rather than a one-off release.

The appearance gave Chance the Rapper a national platform to reflect on the making of a project that has remained closely associated with his career, from the last-minute studio work to the personal story behind its cover image.

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