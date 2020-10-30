Celebrities Announced To Participate In LPGA Golf Event This January: DIAMOND RESORTS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Lee Brice, Michael Peña, Ben Higgins, Roger Clemens and Larry the Cable Guy, will tee off against LPGA Champions

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, is returning to Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, featuring two simultaneous 72-hole competitions. LPGA champions from the 2019 and 2020 seasons will compete in stroke play for a $1.2 million purse, while a roster of world-class celebrity players compete for their own $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format. To date, the tournament has raised more than $3.7 million for charity. The tournament will once again be televised live, with Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel and Saturday and Sunday on NBC.

Diamond Resorts is excited to announce the first round of celebrity participants, including COUNTRY MUSIC singer-songwriter Lee Brice, "Narcos: Mexico" actor Michael Peña, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor" season 20, Ben Higgins, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, and comedian and actor Larry the Cable Guy. These are just a few of the celebrities that will join the LPGA's top golfers during the 4-day tournament.

Stay tuned for additional celebrity player and performer announcements, coming soon.

Tickets and pricing tiers to the event are on sale now at DiamondLPGA.com. Follow @DiamondResorts on social media for more celebrity and general event announcements.

