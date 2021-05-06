Celebrate Mother's Day With All Of Your Mom-Centric Favorites On HBO Max

There's no better way to celebrate Mother's Day than bonding over cherished films and shows on HBO Max. Leading up to May 9, HBO Max is giving mothers and maternal figures the appreciation they deserve by elevating stories that celebrate all the amazing moms.

On the homepage and throughout the app on the Movies, Series, and Kids and Family pages, HBO Max will feature "Watch With Mom" trays that highlight the best movies and series to enjoy with mom - whether you're together or apart this holiday. This curated selection features some of the most popular programs among adult women, with a particular focus on creating co-viewing opportunities. From classic movies like, "The Wizard of Oz," "Dirty Dancing, "Crazy Rich Asians," "27 Dresses" and "The Notebook" to Max Originals such as "Love Life," "Selena + Chef, and "The Great Pottery Throwdown," to beloved HBO series like "Big Little Lies" and "Sex and the City," there's something for everyone in THE FAMILY to enjoy.

HBO Max will also feature a "Celebrating Moms" tray across the app's four Kids pages, which are curated by age group and custom-tailored to the developmental stage of each group. Each of the pages will showcase Mother's Day themed TV episodes from series such as "Sesame Street," "Little Baby Bum," "The Fungies!," "The Jetsons," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Adventure Time," "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Below are the lists of programming that will be featured on HBO Max this Mother's Day. As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers.

Watch With Mom: Movies

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

A Star is Born (2018)

Autumn in New York, 2000 (HBO)

Being Julia, 2004

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

Casablanca, 1942

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

El Ombligo De Guie'dani (AKA Guie'dani's Navel), 2018

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Evelyn x Evelyn (HBO)

Going the Distance, 2010

Habla Woman (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

Let Them All Talk, 2020

Life As We Know It, 2010

Like Water for Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lonely Blue Night, 2020 (HBO)

Long Gone By, 2020 (HBO)

Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

Love Story, 1970 (HBO)

Mona Lisa, 1986

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Nuestras Madres (aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Singin' in the Rain, 1952

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1982

You've Got Mail, 1998

Watch With Mom: Series

Baketopia

Being Serena (HBO)

Betty (HBO)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Divorce (HBO)

Emma

Expecting Amy

First Dates Hotel

Friends

Full Bloom

Girls (HBO)

The Great Pottery Throw Down

I Hate Suzie.

Insecure (HBO)

Inside Amy Schumer

Isabel

Jane Eyre

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Love Life

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

Nancy Drew

Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Perfect Life

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Raised By Wolves

Selena + Chef

Sex and the City (remastered) (HBO)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Six Feet Under (HBO)

Stargirl

Stylish with Jenna Lyons

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

The Flight Attendant

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unpregnant

Veep (HBO)

Watch With Mom: Kids & Family

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story

Baketopia

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma. (2020)

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Haute Dog

Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Big Shots

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

My Girl, 1991

Selena + Chef

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

Celebrating Moms: Kids 2-5

Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 132: My Mommy Is a Super Mommy!

Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 17: Mother Duck and Her 5 Little Ducklings

Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 197: Mother's Day Song

Sesame Street: S41, Ep 25: Grouchy Mother's Day

Sesame Street: S46, Ep 18: A Very Cookie Mother's Day

Sesame Street: S50, Ep 29: The Treasure of Yucky Mama

The Runaway Bunny

Celebrating Moms: Kids 6-9

Courage the Cowardy Dog: S1, Ep 5: Night of the Weremole/Mother's Day

Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 6: Fort Williams

Dexter's Laboratory, S3, Ep 11: Sister Mom/The Laughing

Dexter's Laboratory: S3, Ep 3: Decode of Honor/World's Greatest Mom

Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon

Dexter's Laboratory: S6, Ep 5: School Girl Crushed/Chess Mom/Father

Knows Least

Mighty Mighty Mega Swords: S1, Ep 49: Taming of the Swords

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S1, Ep 17: Know Your Mom

Summer Camp Island: S1, Ep 27: Momsoon

The Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 17: The Mothers

The Amazing World of Gumball: S4, Ep 37: The Fury

The Fungies!: S1, Ep 18: Happy Birthday Nancy

The Fungies!: S1, Ep 24: Nancy's Fireman Calendar

The Fungies!: S1, Ep 6: Take Your Seth to Work Day

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S1, Ep 14: Grim or Gregory?/Grim vs. Mom

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S4, Ep 9: Mommy Fiercest/The Taking Tree

The Jetsons: S2, Ep 12: Mother's Day for Rosie

Tom & Jerry: S4, Ep 8: That's My Mommy

We Bare Bears: S4, Ep 3: Mom App

Celebrating Moms: Kids 10-12

Ben 10: Omniverse: S1, Ep 22: O Mother, Where Art Thou?

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien: S2, Ep 20: The Mother of all Vreedles.

Clarence: S3, Ep 26: Karate Mom

Courage the Cowardy Dog: S1, Ep 5: Night of the Weremole/Mother's Day

Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 6: Fort Williams

Dexter's Laboratory, S3, Ep 11: Sister Mom/The Laughing

Dexter's Laboratory: S3, Ep 3: Decode of Honor/World's Greatest Mom

Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon

Dexter's Laboratory: S6, Ep 5: School Girl Crushed/Chess Mom/Father

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S3, Ep 16: Mommy Nearest

Knows Least

Looney Tunes: S27, Ep 8: Mother was a Rooster

Regular Show: S2, Ep 6: My Mom

Steven Universe: S4, Ep 24: I am My Mom

Steven Universe: S5, Ep 13: Your Mother and Mine

Summer Camp Island: S1, Ep 27: Momsoon

Teen Titans: S4, Ep 10: Mother Mae-Eye

The Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 17: The Mothers

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S1, Ep 14: Grim or Gregory?/Grim vs. Mom

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S4 Ep 9: Mommy Fiercest/The Taking Tree

Tom & Jerry: S4 Ep 8: That's My Mommy

Celebrating Moms: Kids 13+

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S3, Ep 16: Mommy Nearest

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S4, Ep 13: Mother's Day

Friends: S10, Ep 9: THE ONE with the Birth Mother

Hack My Life: S3, Ep 22: Mother Hacker

Regular Show: S2, Ep 6: My Mom

Space Ghost Coast to Coast: S7, Ep 6: Momentary

Steven Universe: S4, Ep 24: I am My Mom

Teen Titans: S4, Ep 10: Mother Mae-Eye

The Big Bang Theory: S7, Ep 18: The Mommy Observation

The Middle: S1, Ep 22: Mother's Day

The Middle: S2, Ep 21: Mother's Day II

The Middle: S6, Ep 23: Mother's Day Reservations

The Middle: S9, Ep 13: Mommapalooza

Young Sheldon: S1, Ep 18: A Mother, a Child, and a Blue Man's Backside

