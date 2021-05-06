Celebrate Mother's Day With All Of Your Mom-Centric Favorites On HBO Max
Leading up to May 9, HBO Max is giving mothers and maternal figures the appreciation they deserve.
There's no better way to celebrate Mother's Day than bonding over cherished films and shows on HBO Max. Leading up to May 9, HBO Max is giving mothers and maternal figures the appreciation they deserve by elevating stories that celebrate all the amazing moms.
On the homepage and throughout the app on the Movies, Series, and Kids and Family pages, HBO Max will feature "Watch With Mom" trays that highlight the best movies and series to enjoy with mom - whether you're together or apart this holiday. This curated selection features some of the most popular programs among adult women, with a particular focus on creating co-viewing opportunities. From classic movies like, "The Wizard of Oz," "Dirty Dancing, "Crazy Rich Asians," "27 Dresses" and "The Notebook" to Max Originals such as "Love Life," "Selena + Chef, and "The Great Pottery Throwdown," to beloved HBO series like "Big Little Lies" and "Sex and the City," there's something for everyone in THE FAMILY to enjoy.
HBO Max will also feature a "Celebrating Moms" tray across the app's four Kids pages, which are curated by age group and custom-tailored to the developmental stage of each group. Each of the pages will showcase Mother's Day themed TV episodes from series such as "Sesame Street," "Little Baby Bum," "The Fungies!," "The Jetsons," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Adventure Time," "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Below are the lists of programming that will be featured on HBO Max this Mother's Day. As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers.
Watch With Mom: Movies
-
27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
-
A Star is Born (2018)
-
Autumn in New York, 2000 (HBO)
-
Being Julia, 2004
-
The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
-
Casablanca, 1942
-
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
-
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
-
El Ombligo De Guie'dani (AKA Guie'dani's Navel), 2018
-
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
-
Evelyn x Evelyn (HBO)
-
Going the Distance, 2010
-
Habla Woman (HBO)
-
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
-
Let Them All Talk, 2020
-
Life As We Know It, 2010
-
Like Water for Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
-
Little Women, 1949
-
Lonely Blue Night, 2020 (HBO)
-
Long Gone By, 2020 (HBO)
-
Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
-
Love Story, 1970 (HBO)
-
Mona Lisa, 1986
-
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)
-
Nuestras Madres (aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
-
Shall We Dance?, 2004
-
Singin' in the Rain, 1952
-
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
-
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
-
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
-
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (HBO)
-
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
-
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
-
The Notebook, 2004
-
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
-
The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
-
The Year of Living Dangerously, 1982
-
You've Got Mail, 1998
Watch With Mom: Series
-
Baketopia
-
Being Serena (HBO)
-
Betty (HBO)
-
Big Little Lies (HBO)
-
Divorce (HBO)
-
Emma
-
Expecting Amy
-
First Dates Hotel
-
Friends
-
Full Bloom
-
Girls (HBO)
-
The Great Pottery Throw Down
-
I Hate Suzie.
-
Insecure (HBO)
-
Inside Amy Schumer
-
Isabel
-
Jane Eyre
-
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
-
Love Life
-
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
-
Nancy Drew
-
Olive Kitteridge (HBO)
-
Perfect Life
-
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
-
Raised By Wolves
-
Selena + Chef
-
Sex and the City (remastered) (HBO)
-
Sharp Objects (HBO)
-
Six Feet Under (HBO)
-
Stargirl
-
Stylish with Jenna Lyons
-
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
-
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
-
The Flight Attendant
-
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (HBO)
-
The Tale (HBO)
-
The Undoing (HBO)
-
Unpregnant
-
Veep (HBO)
Watch With Mom: Kids & Family
-
27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
-
A Cinderella Story
-
Baketopia
-
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
-
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
-
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
-
Emma. (2020)
-
The Great Pottery Throw Down
-
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
-
Haute Dog
-
Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
-
Life as We Know It, 2010
-
Little Big Shots
-
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)
-
My Girl, 1991
-
Selena + Chef
-
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
-
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
-
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
-
The Wizard of Oz, 1939
Celebrating Moms: Kids 2-5
-
Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 132: My Mommy Is a Super Mommy!
-
Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 17: Mother Duck and Her 5 Little Ducklings
-
Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 197: Mother's Day Song
-
Sesame Street: S41, Ep 25: Grouchy Mother's Day
-
Sesame Street: S46, Ep 18: A Very Cookie Mother's Day
-
Sesame Street: S50, Ep 29: The Treasure of Yucky Mama
-
The Runaway Bunny
Celebrating Moms: Kids 6-9
-
Courage the Cowardy Dog: S1, Ep 5: Night of the Weremole/Mother's Day
-
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 6: Fort Williams
-
Dexter's Laboratory, S3, Ep 11: Sister Mom/The Laughing
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S3, Ep 3: Decode of Honor/World's Greatest Mom
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S6, Ep 5: School Girl Crushed/Chess Mom/Father
-
Knows Least
-
Mighty Mighty Mega Swords: S1, Ep 49: Taming of the Swords
-
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S1, Ep 17: Know Your Mom
-
Summer Camp Island: S1, Ep 27: Momsoon
-
The Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 17: The Mothers
-
The Amazing World of Gumball: S4, Ep 37: The Fury
-
The Fungies!: S1, Ep 18: Happy Birthday Nancy
-
The Fungies!: S1, Ep 24: Nancy's Fireman Calendar
-
The Fungies!: S1, Ep 6: Take Your Seth to Work Day
-
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S1, Ep 14: Grim or Gregory?/Grim vs. Mom
-
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S4, Ep 9: Mommy Fiercest/The Taking Tree
-
The Jetsons: S2, Ep 12: Mother's Day for Rosie
-
Tom & Jerry: S4, Ep 8: That's My Mommy
-
We Bare Bears: S4, Ep 3: Mom App
Celebrating Moms: Kids 10-12
-
Ben 10: Omniverse: S1, Ep 22: O Mother, Where Art Thou?
-
Ben 10: Ultimate Alien: S2, Ep 20: The Mother of all Vreedles.
-
Clarence: S3, Ep 26: Karate Mom
-
Courage the Cowardy Dog: S1, Ep 5: Night of the Weremole/Mother's Day
-
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 6: Fort Williams
-
Dexter's Laboratory, S3, Ep 11: Sister Mom/The Laughing
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S3, Ep 3: Decode of Honor/World's Greatest Mom
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S6, Ep 5: School Girl Crushed/Chess Mom/Father
-
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S3, Ep 16: Mommy Nearest
-
Knows Least
-
Looney Tunes: S27, Ep 8: Mother was a Rooster
-
Regular Show: S2, Ep 6: My Mom
-
Steven Universe: S4, Ep 24: I am My Mom
-
Steven Universe: S5, Ep 13: Your Mother and Mine
-
Summer Camp Island: S1, Ep 27: Momsoon
-
Teen Titans: S4, Ep 10: Mother Mae-Eye
-
The Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 17: The Mothers
-
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S1, Ep 14: Grim or Gregory?/Grim vs. Mom
-
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S4 Ep 9: Mommy Fiercest/The Taking Tree
-
Tom & Jerry: S4 Ep 8: That's My Mommy
Celebrating Moms: Kids 13+
-
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S3, Ep 16: Mommy Nearest
-
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: S4, Ep 13: Mother's Day
-
Friends: S10, Ep 9: THE ONE with the Birth Mother
-
Hack My Life: S3, Ep 22: Mother Hacker
-
Regular Show: S2, Ep 6: My Mom
-
Space Ghost Coast to Coast: S7, Ep 6: Momentary
-
Steven Universe: S4, Ep 24: I am My Mom
-
Teen Titans: S4, Ep 10: Mother Mae-Eye
-
The Big Bang Theory: S7, Ep 18: The Mommy Observation
-
The Middle: S1, Ep 22: Mother's Day
-
The Middle: S2, Ep 21: Mother's Day II
-
The Middle: S6, Ep 23: Mother's Day Reservations
-
The Middle: S9, Ep 13: Mommapalooza
-
Young Sheldon: S1, Ep 18: A Mother, a Child, and a Blue Man's Backside
Shout Out To Mom: Cartoon Network
-
Adventure Time: S8, Ep 232: Lady Rainicorn of the Crystal Dimension
-
Adventure Time: S8, Ep 255: Islands Part 5: Hide and Seek
-
Adventure Time: S8, Ep 256: Islands Part 6: Min & Marty
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S2, Ep 28a: The Authority
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S2, Ep 35b: The Castle
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 47a: The Mothers
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 48a: The Procrastinators
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S3, Ep 58b: The Money
-
Amazing World of Gumball: S5, Ep 104: The Choices
-
Clarence: S1, Ep 26: Patients
-
Clarence: S1, Ep32: Dust Buddies
-
Courage the Cowardly Dog: S1, Ep 13: Little Muriel/The Great Fusilli
-
Courage the Cowardly Dog: S3, Ep 28: Campsite of Terror/Record Deal
-
Courage the Cowardly Dog: S4, Ep 52: Remembrance of Courage
-
Craig of the Creek: S1, Ep 33: Dinner at the Creek
-
Craig of the Creek: S1, Ep 8: Escape from Family Dinner
-
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 44: Fort Williams
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S2, Ep 15: Mom and Jerry/Chubby Cheese/That Crazy Robot
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 56: Poppa Wheely/A Mom Cartoon/Mockside of the Moon
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 61: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon/My Dad vs. Your Dad
-
Dexter's Laboratory: S5, Ep 63: Glove at First Sight/A Mom and Dad Cartoon/Smells Like Victory
-
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S1, Ep 120: Know Your Mom
-
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S3, Ep 196: TKO Rules!
-
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S3, Ep 203: Big Reveal
-
Steven Universe: S2, Ep 62: We Need to Talk
-
Steven Universe: S3, Ep 95: Greg the Babysitter
-
Steven Universe: S5, Ep 142: Your Mother and Mine
-
Victor and Valentino: S1, Ep 32: The Great Bongo Heist
-
Victor and Valentino: S1, Ep 7: Cleaning Day
-
Victor and Valentino: S1, Ep 8: The Babysitter