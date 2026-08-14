Catherine Anne Davies to Headline Last Night From Glasgow's 11th Birthday Party

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Catherine Anne Davies is set to headline Last Night From Glasgow's 11th Birthday Party in April, following the news of her first number one album. She will share the stage with F.O. MACHETE and QUAD 90, with the event hosted by MULL HISTORICAL SOCIETY. The label also highlighted new and upcoming releases from Steven Lindsay, Stu Kidd and Tom Donnelly, spanning recent live performances and forthcoming vinyl, CD and digital editions.

Steven Lindsay recently took to the stage at Glasgow's Poetry Club, performing to a sold out audience with songs from his recently released Chords and Colours LP.

Stu Kidd is a multi-instrumentalist whose new album, I'm Still Me, is set for release. Kidd has performed live with Friends Again, and has also played with The Soup Dragons, BMX Bandits and The Well Green. Stu's album will be released in May 2027, shipping in March 2027, and is available to order now.

Tom Donnelly, guitarist for Close Lobsters, is releasing the fourth volume of his motorik landscapes material. This will be released on CD later this year, followed next year by a limited edition LP featuring tracks from his four solo albums to date.

Additional releases noted include Steven Lindsay's CHORDS AND COLOURS LP, Stu Kidd's I'M STILL ME album due out in the coming months, and new material from Tom Donnelly, including a planned CD release and a limited-edition LP compiling tracks from his solo catalog.

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