Catch Up On The Latest Season Of THE GOOD DOCTOR On DVD This August

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun faces new interpersonal challenges while taking on even more difficult medical cases. The full new season is available on DVD August 6.



DVD BONUS FEATURES

Gag Reel

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Bringing Shaun's Visions to Life

Diagnosing Shaun's Visions

Behind the Curtain of Key Scenes

CREDITS

Executive Producers: David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Seth Gordon, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Mike Listo, Thomas L. Moran, Liz Friedman

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Tamlyn Tomita, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff

Developed by: David Shore

Based on the Korean Broadcasting System television series by Jaebeom Park



RUN TIME

Approximately 773 minutes

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visithttp://www.sonypictures.com







Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You