Candace Cameron Bure returns this summer with three new "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" for the month of August on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

'AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: A GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE'

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere

Simulcast on Hallmark Channel

Sunday, August 4 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure; Niall Matter; Lexa Doig; and Marilu Henner

When someone begins taunting Aurora Teagarden (Bure) with cryptic clues left at crime scenes, the librarian-turned-crime buff attempts to figure out who is behind the creepy "game." But when the people closest to Aurora become targets, the game takes on a much more dangerous edge as it points to a planned murder. And once it is discovered that Aurora's blossoming relationship with Professor Nick Miller (Matter) might be the source of jealousy that is driving the crime spree, Aurora must be especially careful not to become the next victim.

'AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: AN INHERITANCE TO DIE FOR'

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere

Sunday, August 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure; Niall Matter; Lexa Doig; and Marilu Henner

Sally Allison's (Doig) aunt is poisoned during a family wedding reception and Aurora Teagarden (Bure) vows to get to the bottom of the crime, especially when her mother, a friend of the dead woman, stands to inherit the bulk of the massive estate. With help from her new beau Nick (Matter) and her Real Murders Club regulars, Roe won't stop until she brings the killer to justice... or dies trying.

'AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: A VERY FOUL PLAY'

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere

Sunday, August 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure; Niall Matter; Lexa Doig; and Marilu Henner

While attending a weekend confab of murder mystery and true crime fans, Aurora (Bure) and her Real Murders Club pals agree to appear in the stage production of a fun murder mystery. However, when a very real murder is committed on stage in front of everyone during an unplanned blackout, Aurora's nephew Phillip (Sloane) becomes the prime suspect when the lights come back up and he is found holding the murder weapon, a bloody knife.





