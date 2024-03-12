'Can AI Write A Musical?' Unveils Webseries Produced By New Musicals Inc.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Musicals Inc. is launching its captivating multi-part webseries, "Can AI Write a Musical?" In this bold exploration, musical theatre artists collaborate with Artificial INTELLIGENCE to create an entirely new musical narrative. Join us on an exhilarating journey as we witness the fusion of art and technology, showcasing the struggles, triumphs, and experimental creativity that arise from this groundbreaking collaboration.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of North Hollywood, "Can AI Write a Musical?" invites audiences to delve into the fascinating world of musical theatre production. Through an innovative partnership with AI tools accessible to the average netizen, viewers will witness firsthand the creative process unfold in real-time. From crafting original stories and dialogue to composing lyrics and music, this series pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of musical theatre.

"At New Musicals Inc., we are committed to fostering the highest quality of musical theatre writing and advancing the state of new musical theatre production," says Artistic Director, Elise Dewsberry. "With 'Can AI Write a Musical?', we are embarking on a groundbreaking exploration of the intersection between human creativity and artificial intelligence."

Throughout the series, audiences will be captivated by THE JOURNEY of discovery as musical theatre artists and AI collaborate to bring a new musical to life. Titled "Even Bumbling Idiots Can Make a Difference," the musical follows the story of three unlikely heroes who find themselves in a battle against an AI being to save the world. With its compelling narrative and dynamic score, this AI-generated musical promises to captivate audiences and challenge preconceived notions of what AI can achieve in the realm of storytelling.

"As an organization dedicated to the development and production of new musicals for live and digital stages, New Musicals Inc. is proud to push the boundaries of innovation with 'Can AI Write a Musical?'" says Executive Director, Scott Guy. "Through this series, we aim to inspire and provoke thought about the future of creativity and collaboration in the digital age."

Join us on this extraordinary journey as we explore the potential of AI in musical theatre production. From the struggles and triumphs of collaboration to the final unveiling of the AI-generated musical, "Can AI Write a Musical?" promises to be a groundbreaking exploration unlike anything seen before.

View the entire series - with new episodes every week - at https://nmi.org/can-ai-write-a-musical/.