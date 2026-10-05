Camp Night to Release on Streaming Platforms

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Breaking Glass Pictures will release CAMP NIGHT, a new horror-thriller from writer/director Isaiah Russell, on October 13, 2026.

Five friends from Chicago head into the woods for a weekend getaway with their coworkers. What begins as a chance to escape the everyday quickly turns terrifying when the group discovers that the legend surrounding their destination is far from a campfire story.

CAMP NIGHT combines slasher and survival-horror elements with mystery, dark comedy, action, and a story rooted in the consequences of trauma passed down through generations.

Russell says the film is designed to put its characters in an unfamiliar environment and see how they respond when survival becomes the only thing that matters. 'The workplace relationships were the catalyst for everyone to agree to go to the woods for this camping trip,' Russell said. 'However, when they get there, they discover the boundaries of that group dynamic.'

The film stars Lonnie Davis, Aniah Davis, Brendan Mertens, Casey Brockway, Dina Aldabbagh, Eric Jacobson, Gavin Zbynski, Marlissa Stalling, Heaven Williams, Kareen Noble, Lawrence Mead, and Tyra Renee.

For horror fans drawn to films like The Cabin in the Woods, Wrong Turn, The Ritual, Get Out, and Candyman, CAMP NIGHT offers a new take on the familiar 'friends in the woods' setup, with a deadly legend at its center.

CAMP NIGHT releases October 13, 2026 on Amazon and Fandango, with a Tubi release coming December 10.

'We are thrilled to bring Camp Night to horror fans this October,' said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. 'Isaiah has made a film that respects the genre's traditions while pushing them somewhere new, and with a cast and story this bold, we think it's going to find a devoted audience fast.'

Production Details

Production Year: 2026

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Dark Comedy

Language: English

Production Country: US

Production Company: DreamFuel Media, Redline Access Media

Runtime: 85 Minutes

About Breaking Glass Pictures

Founded in 2009 and based in Philadelphia, Breaking Glass Pictures is a leading independent film distribution company focused on delivering thought-provoking, inclusive, and impactful films to audiences worldwide. With a diverse catalog spanning horror, thrillers, LGBTQ+ cinema, documentaries, international films, and independent features, Breaking Glass Pictures works with visionary filmmakers to connect unique stories with audiences across theatrical, digital, and home entertainment platforms.

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