Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro Reveal ONE NIGHT ONLY's Wild Premise

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Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro stopped by TODAY to discuss their new romantic comedy ONE NIGHT ONLY, a film built around a peculiar premise: two strangers meet on the single night of the year when premarital sex is legal. The pair walked through the concept for hosts and shared how the story unfolds between their characters.

Much of the conversation centered on the experience of shooting the film in New York City, with Turner and Barbaro recalling specific moments from production. The two also poked fun at Turner's ongoing struggle to correctly pronounce the names of local New York landmarks, a running bit that brought some levity to the interview.

The appearance gave Turner and Barbaro a chance to promote the upcoming release while offering a lighter, behind-the-scenes look at what it was like filming on location. Their banter suggested an easy chemistry that mirrors the on-screen dynamic between their characters in the film.

The segment aired on TODAY, where the actors focused primarily on the film's central hook and the logistics of shooting in the city rather than broader career details. Their conversation offered fans a preview of the tone audiences can expect from ONE NIGHT ONLY when it reaches theaters.

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