Callum Turner Teaches Jimmy Fallon a Pizza Dough Toss on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Callum Turner stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to teach host Jimmy Fallon how to properly toss pizza dough, tying the demonstration to One Night Only. The segment gave Fallon a hands-on lesson in the kitchen skill, with Turner walking him through the technique in front of the studio audience.

The bit leaned into a physical, comedic format rather than a standard sit-down interview, with Turner guiding Fallon step by step as he attempted the toss himself. The pairing gave the two a chance to riff off each other in real time as the lesson played out.

The appearance connects to One Night Only, giving Turner a platform to bring an element of the project directly onto the late-night stage rather than simply discussing it from behind a desk.

The segment arrives as THE TONIGHT SHOW continues its run of guest appearances built around interactive bits, giving Turner a memorable way to mark his visit to the program.

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