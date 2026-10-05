CUNY Stages to Present Arts Festival Across Five Boroughs

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CUNY Stages, the network of performing arts centers at CUNY (City University of New York) campuses in all five boroughs, is presenting a new CUNY Stages Festival this October, featuring theater, dance, music, film, performance and family entertainment on campuses throughout the five boroughs.

CUNY Stages describes itself as America's largest venue consortium, with 51 venues on 14 campuses. From historic theatres to new recital halls, the venues serve as accessible cultural hubs across New York City.

The CUNY Stages Festival spans the 23rd annual PRELUDE Festival of experimental theater, performances by the Limón Dance Company and Paul Taylor Dance Company, and concerts by Aida Cuevas, Joe Bataan and Classic Albums Live, as well as circus programming by Cirque Kalabante and Cirque-tacular. Many events are free and open to the public. By integrating multidisciplinary performances into campus and community life, CUNY Stages theatres aim to promote accessibility, artistic excellence, and audience inclusivity, amplifying the cultural impact of the largest urban public university system in the U.S.

CUNY was founded in 1847 and comprises 23 institutions serving more than 226,000 degree-credit students and 230,000 continuing and professional education students. The venues of CUNY Stages are: Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College (Manhattan), BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center at Borough of Manhattan Community College (Manhattan), Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College, City College Center for the Arts at City College of New York (Manhattan), College of Staten Island (CSI) Center for the Arts at College of Staten Island (Staten Island), Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture at Hostos Community College (Bronx), The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (Manhattan), Gerald W. Lynch Theatre at John Jay College (Manhattan), Kingsboro Community College, Kupferberg Center Performances at Queens College (Queens), Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (Concert Hall) and Lehman Stages (Lovinger Theatre) at Lehman College (Bronx), Martin E. Segal Theatre Center at the Graduate Center (Manhattan), Founder's Auditorium at Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn), Queensborough Performing Arts Center at Queensborough Community College (Queens), and York College Performing Arts Center at York College (Queens).

CUNY Stages Festival Schedule

Wednesday, October 7, 7:00 PM

American Voices – 'Frank Sinatra: From Band Singer to Icon'

The Danny Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College

68th Street btw Park & Lex, Manhattan

'Frank Sinatra: From Band Singer to Icon' celebrates the life and career of a singular figure in American culture who became 'The Voice' around the world. Don't miss the chance to see some of the most admired singers of Broadway and jazz today pay tribute to Sinatra on stage at the Kaye. Tickets range from $27.50 to $100.00. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/46Xs5jv

Wednesday, October 7 through Saturday, October 10

23rd annual PRELUDE FESTIVAL

The Martin E. Segal Theatre

365 5th Avenue, Manhattan

Since 2003, PRELUDE has provided a free annual survey of contemporary New York experimental theatre and performance. This year's program spans solo performance, ensemble work, contemporary dance, clown, theatre, performance art, music and multidisciplinary work. Artists were invited to present whatever best serves their practice at this particular moment, whether a complete piece, an excerpt of a work in development or a new response to an unconventional site. Tickets free but RSVP required. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4AEvW2F

Sunday, October 11, 1:00PM & 3:00PM

'Plim Plim En Vivo'

Lehman Center

250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx

'Plim Plim en Vivo' brings the beloved children's phenomenon from the screen to the stage in an exciting interactive experience for the whole family. A magical live adventure, filled with music, laughter, colorful characters and valuable lessons about friendship, kindness, and healthy habits. Tickets $28.80. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/3VeQu1t

Sunday, October 11; Wednesday, October 14; Thursday, October 15 (Check for times)

'Quarter Rican A hip-hop musical'

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

'Quarter Rican, a hip-hop musical' is the story of a thirty-something father navigating his own insecurities while figuring out how to raise a child connected to their Latinx heritage. Enter MC Plátano, his larger-than-life alter ego, who brings humor, music, and hip-hop into the mix while challenging him to think about parenthood, identity, gentrification, and what we pass on to the next generation. Blending comedy, music, and plenty of introspection, the musical features a dozen original songs that move from sharp, sarcastic humor to soulful reflection. Tickets $19.55. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4hxBhjh

Saturday, October 17, 7:30 PM

Classic Albums Live performs 'Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II'

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

199 Chambers Street, Manhattan

'Led Zeppelin II,' the second studio album by the legendary English rock band Led Zeppelin, was released in 1969. The iconic album features such classic Led Zeppelin hits as 'Whole Lotta Love,' 'Ramble On' and more. The rock orchestra Classic Albums Live will perform this album on stage, note for note, cut for cut, followed by a dynamic set featuring Led Zeppelin's greatest hits. Tickets $35.00 to $50.00. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4hxG4Bj

Sunday, October 18, 3:00 PM

Cirque-tacular's 'Spooktacular'

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

199 Chambers Street, Manhattan

A performance in which spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampire's soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Indulge your inner eerie in this family-friendly, bone-chilling delight! Cirque-tacular Productions is considered one of the premiere acrobatic production companies in the United States. All Ages. Tickets $40.00. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/47sMyNd

Sunday, October 18, 4:00 PM

Aida Cuevas & Flor de Toloache

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx

Known as 'The Queen of Ranchera Music' and 'The Voice of Mexico,' Aida Cuevas is a chart-topping Mariachi singer and the only woman of her genre to win both a Latin Grammy and Grammy Award. Having begun her career in 1975, she has been touring the globe since her teens. Her vocal range and expressiveness have captivated audiences worldwide and her collaborative albums have given her an iconic place in Mexican pop culture. Featuring the ICONIC Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band based in New York City and founded by Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol in 2008. Tickets $46.70. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4j0rl4s

Monday, October 19, 7:30PM

'Tango Palace' by María Irene Fornés

Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall

One Bernard Baruch Way, Manhattan

The Acting Company presents a Louanna O. Carlin and John McDonald reading series performance of 'Tango Palace' by María Irene Fornés, in association with Expand the Canon. 'Tango Palace' is Fornés' early absurdist masterpiece, a sapphic clown pas de deux in one irreverent act. Groundbreaking playwright María Irene Fornés' 1963 English language debut, 'Tango Palace' is searing, sensual, violent, and funny. This three-scene experimental play eavesdrops on the complex doomed relationship between haughty but seductively androgynous Isidore and an earnest young mentee, Leopold. Locked in Isidore's shrine room, their intimate battle of wills blazes with passion and deep emotional insight. Tickets $10.00 to $75.00. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4z0PbS4

Tuesday, October 20, 7:00 PM

Chamber Recital: 'Abendlider/Liebeslieder'

Leonard & Clare Tow Center for the Performing Arts, Tow Atrium

2900 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Brahms' 'Liebeslieder Waltzes, op. 52 and op. 65' with Christine Cornell, soprano; Margaret Dobbins, mezzo-soprano; Patrick Silk, tenor; George Baolin, bass; Jay Simon Abrera and William Rayment, piano. Malcolm Merriweather and Ursula Oppens, Directors. Free. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4y0awdF

Thursday, October 22, 6:30 PM

Book Celebration: 'The Diaries of Judith Malina with NOW! Judith Malina and The Living Theater'

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center

365 5th Avenue, Manhattan

An evening celebrating 'The Diaries of Judith Malina' edited by Kate Bredeson and 'NOW! Judith Malina und das Living Theater' (NOW! Judith Malina and the Living Theatre) by Anna Opel. With Kate Bredeson, Anna Opel, Alisa Solomon, Cindy Rosenthal, Louisa Pregerson, and others. Moderated by Frank Hentschker. Free, RSVP recommended. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/47r6dgy

Friday October 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30PM; October 24 at 2:00PM

'Fefu and her Friends' by María Irene Fornés

Don Buchwald Theater, Brooklyn College

2900 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Fefu and seven of her friends have gathered at her home for the day to plan a charity event. As the women move throughout the house, their conversations reveal the different sides of their personalities and the private struggles they each carry. Fornés' Obie-winning play explores gender inequality and the ways social expectations can affect women's freedom, choices, and sense of self. Guest director Ran Xia. Tickets $25.00. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4ymizT0

Saturday, October 24, 7:30 PM

'Joe Bataan: 60 Years of Salsa & Latin Soul'

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

Celebrating six decades of the legendary 'King of Latin Soul' and his pioneering sound forged in Spanish Harlem from salsa, boogaloo, doo-wop, and soul, joined by special guest artists Frankie Morales, George Rodríguez, and Ángel Justiniano. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4zaCJ2l

Saturday, October 24, 8:00PM

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx

Celebrated globally for its athletic rigor and emotional depth, Paul Taylor Dance Company brings a showcase the work of modern dance pioneer Paul Taylor to the Lehman Center stage for one incredible performance. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4e76HMs

Sunday, October 25, 3:00PM

Cirque Kalabante: 'WOW (World of Words)'

Colden Auditorium, Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College

65-30 Kissena Blvd. Flushing, Queens

Back by popular demand! Cirque Kalabanté returns to KCA after its sold-out 2024 run with WOW (World of Words), a breathtaking celebration of African culture, movement, and human connection. Get ready for jaw-dropping acrobatics, powerful rhythms, storytelling, song, ritual, and physical play as performers turn movement into a universal language. Inspired by ancestral African wisdom and guided by Trust, Respect, and Wisdom, WOW breaks through barriers and brings audiences together in an exhilarating finale celebrating unity. Come experience the energy, artistry, and wow factor live! Tickets $37.50 including fees. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4ed3QSc

Monday, October 26 at 7pm

The Silberman Concert Series presents Invoke

Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall

One Bernard Baruch Way, Manhattan

'Invoke' is a multi-instrumental quartet encompasses traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. Fueled by their passion for storytelling, 'Invoke' weaves all of these styles together to form a unique contemporary repertoire, featuring original works composed by and for the group. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4AWmMP9

Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30 (Check for times.)

ROUGH DRAFT FESTIVAL

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, Queens

LPAC's Rough Draft Festival presents new theatrical work at an early stage of development, offering artists space to test material, hear it with an audience and continue shaping the work in real time. This fall's festival features Skin to Skin, Mama Run and Furball, with a mix of staged readings, works-in-progress and audience conversations across four days. Rough Draft is designed as a laboratory for artists and an invitation for audiences, presenters and industry colleagues to encounter work before it reaches full production. Tickets are free, with an optional $25 contribution to support new work development. Info and tickets: https://bit.ly/4huD4Hd

About CUNY Stages

CUNY Stages, initiated by the Segal Theatre Center, is a performing arts consortium uniting the 51 performing arts venues across CUNY's 14 campuses in all five boroughs of New York City. By fostering deeper connections between CUNY campuses and local communities, CUNY Stages amplifies the cultural impact of the nation's largest urban public university system. Founded in 1847, CUNY comprises 23 institutions serving over 226,000 degree-credit students, 230,000 continuing and professional education students, and a broader regional population of over 9 million people.

About The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center

Originally founded in 1979 as the Center for Advanced Studies in Theatre Arts (CASTA), The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center was renamed in March 1999 to recognize Martin E. Segal, one of New York City's outstanding leaders of the arts. The Segal Center curates over thirty events throughout the Spring and Fall academic seasons, all free and open to the public. Dedicated to bridging the gap between the professional and academic theatre communities, the Segal Center presents readings, performances, lectures, and conversations between artists and academics. The Center also presents three annual festivals—PRELUDE, PEN World Voices: International Play Festival, and The Segal Center Film Festival on Theatre and Performance—and publishes and maintains three open-access online journals: Arab Stages, European Stages, and The Journal of American Drama and Theatre. The Segal Center also publishes volumes of plays in translation and is the leading publisher of plays from the Arab world. The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center (MESTC) is a vital component of the Theatre Program's academic culture, anchoring a research nexus focused on dramaturgy, new media, and global theatre, and provides an intimate platform where artists and theatre professionals can engage audiences directly.

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