COOPER'S BAR Season Two Returns In October on IFC and AMC+

The series returns Wednesday, October 11th at 11:00 p.m. ET on IFC, with episodes rolling out weekly and streaming on AMC+ the same day as their linear debut.  

By: Sep. 18, 2023

A second season of the Emmy-nominated series Cooper’s Bar, starring Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly), returns Wednesday, October 11th at 11:00 p.m. ET on IFC, with episodes rolling out weekly and streaming on AMC+ the same day as their linear debut.  

The six-part second season includes a two-episode recap of Season One followed by four brand new half-hour episodes featuring special guest stars Whitney Cummings (Good for You) and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), among others.

Cooper’s Bar follows the antics of character actor Cooper Marino, played by Mustillo, and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn executive produces, directs and stars as a Hollywood executive known as “the biggest dick in Hollywood,” who invades Cooper’s makeshift watering hole.  The series also stars Casey Washington as Brandon Washington, David Conolly as Dave Butler and Kila Kitu as Mary Marino.

In Season Two, now that Cooper has officially been cast to play himself in the series adaptation of Cooper’s Bar, Dave, Brandon and Cooper struggle to get the pilot episode of the series made under the diabolical supervision of studio execs – Cyrus Long (Phil LaMarr) and Antonia Gutierrez (Daniella Garcia).

Each new episode explores some maddening and degrading step in the Hollywood process of getting a TV series made. Still, as Cooper, Dave and Brandon fight to regain ownership of the bar, their antics confound the studio executives to unexpected and hilarious effect. 

Cooper’s Bar was created by Executive Producers Conolly, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, Mustillo and Seehorn. Evan Shapiro and Alfredo de Villa also executive produce. The series is produced in partnership with Liam Films. Diageo is a season-long integration partner, with their portfolio of spirits brands featured throughout the series.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:






