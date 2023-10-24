CNBC Goes Inside the Business of Formula 1 in New Documentary

The one-hour documentary debuts globally on Thursday, November 16 at 8pm ET.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

CNBC Goes Inside the Business of Formula 1 in New Documentary

As the global sports phenomenon Formula 1 continues its expansion in the United States and garners widespread attention, CNBC presents the all-new documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1,” an exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis of the business behind the world’s most prestigious racing series that is driving prominent companies to take notice.

The one-hour documentary debuts globally on Thursday, November 16 at 8pm ET, and CNBC Pro subscribers will get early access to stream it first on the same day at 7pm ET.

CNBC‘s Sara Eisen delves into how the elite, internationally esteemed motorsports league has achieved rapid growth in attendance, viewership, and market value and examines the sport’s future - including the new and ambitious Las Vegas Grand Prix. Profiling the industry’s top executives and F1’s leadership, as well as meeting the superstar drivers, the documentary explores what is fueling Formula 1’s immense popularity and who is profiting from its expansion.

Eisen gains exclusive access to personnel, locations, technology, and experiences related to the sport, filming on-site at four races in 2023 - Miami, Montreal, Silverstone and Austin. Speaking in-depth with Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO, and Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO, Eisen explores how Formula 1’s business has transformed since the US-based media company acquired it in 2017.

She hits the track with Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team Principal and CEO, before discussing F1’s high-tech engineering and the league’s revenue sharing agreements and speaks with Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal, about his team’s domination, its effect on competition and viewership, and Red Bull’s past strategies and future innovations.

To uncover more about the only American team in F1, Eisen meets with Guenther Steiner, MoneyGram Haas Team Principal, along with Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff discuss the accessibility of the sport, with Wolff focusing on the topic of female drivers.

Throughout the documentary, the various team personnel, including California-born McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, comment extensively on the finances, revenue, and expansion of F1 and the critical role of sponsors. The business of F1 goes beyond team and league operations to include the fan experience at a Grand Prix, and Eisen elaborates on the luxurious hospitality options both on the grid and in the stands.

The upcoming inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, the third race in the U.S., promises to up the ante. Eisen learns more about the highly-anticipated Sin City event and what it means for the sport’s growth in America with commentary by Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO and Liberty Media Chief Legal Officer/Chief Administration Officer and a tour of the track with Terry Miller, Las Vegas Grand Prix Project Manager.

“This is a true passion project for me, and I am so excited to give the CNBC audience and Formula 1 fans alike a closer look at the business of this global phenomenon - one that stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture,” said CNBC anchor and documentary host, Sara Eisen.

“I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realized there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America.”

About CNBC:

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business content consumed by more than half a billion people per month across all platforms.

The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in NORTH AMERICA (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

2
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

3
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content Photo
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET