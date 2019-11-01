CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Airs Dec. 3

As previously announced, country superstar Trisha Yearwood will host and perform on the 10th annual "CMA Country Christmas," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 3 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. "CMA Country Christmas" features Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations by artists including Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.

"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," says Yearwood. "Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere." C

MA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.

"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Paul Miller is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.





