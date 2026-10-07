CLAYFACE Tickets Now on Sale via Fandango
Film ticket buyers will unlock exclusive perks including DC Universe Infinite Ultra access and PUBG MOBILE in-game avatars.
Tickets for Clayface are now available on Fandango, coming to theaters on October 23.
Buy a ticket to Clayface and get an extended 30-Day Free Trial to DC Universe Infinite Ultra!
Additionally, when you buy a ticket to Clayface, receive a Clayface Avatar and Avatar Frame in PUBG MOBILE for 7 days!
Join the WB Horror Fright Club today and when you buy tickets to see Clayface, you'll unlock an exclusive sneak peak.
Discover the horrors of this Gotham villain and get tickets to Clayface on Fandango today!
About Fandango
Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.
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