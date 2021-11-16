CIRCUS BOY Documentary Sets Streaming Release Date

In today's world, what is family?

This question is explored in the new documentary Circus Boy, about a gay man named Thomas who seeks reconciliation with his mother after he and his husband, Michael, adopt a boy he's training for circus school.

Thomas is an avid believer that the circus is accessible to all people, and he takes joy from helping others find their flow by developing circus skills. He coaches 17 different circus disciplines to all age groups, with his primary love being the challenging Cyr Wheel.

When their adoptive son Ethan came into their lives, Thomas and Michael fell in love all over again. And Ethan has a natural talent for the Cyr. But now, Thomas is nervous about introducing Ethan to his visiting mother, who wants to meet Ethan's 'bio-mom' and have a chat.

What emerges from this fraught situation is the story of an unconventional family that chooses an alternate path to love and parenthood. Challenging our social norms, the film embraces inclusion as we see how some can work out their problems through circus arts - and acceptance.

Awakened to the power of moving images by Steven Spielberg's Jaws as a kid, L.A. (Lester) Alfonso was transformed by seeing Chris Marker's Sans Soleil as a film student. He is a film theorist and artist focusing on themes of vision, wonder, otherness, and the self. He is the director, producer, and star of his creative nonfiction films Twelve, Trying to Be Some Kind of Hero, The Best Waitress in the World, and Birthmark.

The range of his work, experimental short films, ukulele-inspired podcasts, 35mm street photography NFTs, and large-scale video projection mapping events have established him as a genre-defying multi-media maverick. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from York University film school and is currently working on a research-creation project pursuing a Cultural Studies Ph.D. from Trent University. He received the Bagnani Award for academic excellence for his Master's degree in Public Texts in 2021.

Watch the new trailer here: