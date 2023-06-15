CINDERELLA'S REVENGE to Star Lauren Staerck & Natasha Henstridge

Mark Amin’s Sobini Films has set Lauren Staerck and Natasha Henstridge to star in the horror/fairytale CINDERELLA’S REVENGE directed by Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers).

The film is produced by Mark Amin of Sobini Films, Mark Lester, Cami Winikoff, and Jessica Mathis, with Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs rounding out the cast. The film has just commenced principal photography in England.

In the film, when Cinderella's (Staerck) wicked step-sisters and Step-Mother push her too far, she swaps her glass slippers for a blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Henstridge) in this twisted fairytale.

Staerck is a British performer best known for her varied TV and film roles which include features Aryan Papers, Curse of Jack Frost, and the series “Trust,” “Bad Influencers,” and “The P.A.”

Henstridge first rose to fame in the sci-fi thriller Species, portraying a seductive extraterrestrial. Her captivating presence and talent led to notable roles in films like The Whole Nine Yards, Ghosts of Mars, and The Whole Ten Yards.

In addition to her success on the big screen, Henstridge has made impactful appearances on television, including the hit series "Eli Stone," “She Spies” and "Diggstown.”

"Cinderella is the most famous fairy tale in the world. We were able to develop a great horror script that is also a female empowerment story with global appeal," said Sobini’s Mark Amin.

Sobini’s Amin recently produced and directed the Civil War drama EMPEROR, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson. He also produced the Universal release JT LEROY starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, Sony Pictures Classics’ MILES AHEAD starring Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor, and IFC’s MARY SHELLEY starring Elle Fanning.

In addition to his work at Sobini, Amin served as Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Entertainment and prior to that founded Trimark Holdings, Inc. and served as the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until the company merged with Lionsgate.

Staerck is repped by Take 3 Agency. Henstridge is repped by Buchwald, Miles Anthomy Associates and Atlas Artists.