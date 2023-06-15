CINDERELLA'S REVENGE to Star Lauren Staerck & Natasha Henstridge

The film has just commenced principal photography in England.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

CINDERELLA'S REVENGE to Star Lauren Staerck & Natasha Henstridge

Mark Amin’s Sobini Films has set Lauren Staerck and Natasha Henstridge to star in the horror/fairytale CINDERELLA’S REVENGE directed by Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers).

The film is produced by Mark Amin of Sobini Films, Mark Lester, Cami Winikoff, and Jessica Mathis, with Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs rounding out the cast. The film has just commenced principal photography in England.

In the film, when Cinderella's (Staerck) wicked step-sisters and Step-Mother push her too far, she swaps her glass slippers for a blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Henstridge) in this twisted fairytale. 

Staerck is a British performer best known for her varied TV and film roles which include features Aryan Papers, Curse of Jack Frost, and the series “Trust,” “Bad Influencers,” and “The P.A.”

Henstridge first rose to fame in the sci-fi thriller Species, portraying a seductive extraterrestrial. Her captivating presence and talent led to notable roles in films like The Whole Nine Yards, Ghosts of Mars, and The Whole Ten Yards.

In addition to her success on the big screen, Henstridge has made impactful appearances on television, including the hit series "Eli Stone," “She Spies” and "Diggstown.”

"Cinderella is the most famous fairy tale in the world. We were able to develop a great horror script that is also a female empowerment story with global appeal," said Sobini’s Mark Amin.  

Sobini’s Amin recently produced and directed the Civil War drama EMPEROR, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson. He also produced the Universal release JT LEROY starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, Sony Pictures Classics’ MILES AHEAD starring Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor, and IFC’s MARY SHELLEY starring Elle Fanning.

In addition to his work at Sobini, Amin served as Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Entertainment and prior to that founded Trimark Holdings, Inc. and served as the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until the company merged with Lionsgate.

Staerck is repped by Take 3 Agency. Henstridge is repped by Buchwald, Miles Anthomy Associates and Atlas Artists.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns This Summer on TLC Photo
90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns This Summer on TLC

A brand new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns this summer on a new night, as seven Americans make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love. In season five, viewers will be introduced to new as well as returning couples in the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

2
BILLIONS to End With Season Seven on SHOWTIME Photo
BILLIONS to End With Season Seven on SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME has announced that the acclaimed drama series BILLIONS will return for its seventh and final season. Starring Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, the 12-episode final season also marks the return of Emmy winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

3
ABC News Studios Announces Four New True-Crime Docu-Series Photo
ABC News Studios Announces Four New True-Crime Docu-Series

This summer, ABC News Studios expands its collection of gripping true-crime docu-series by unveiling four captivating narrative nonfiction titles, streaming exclusively on Hulu: “The Ashley Madison Affair,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,” “Mother Undercover” and “Demons and Saviors.”

4
10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July Photo
10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July

Ten new episodes from beloved animated series Bluey will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. The new episodes include cameos from well-known Bluey fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears as a talking horse in the episode “Stories,” and Rose Byrne, who plays Chilli’s sister Brandy in “Onesies.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE TrailerVideo: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne + DJ Python) Release New SingleNatural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne + DJ Python) Release New Single
Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD