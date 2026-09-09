CHILEAN MINE RESCUE: RACE AGAINST TIME to Premiere on National Geographic

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

National Geographic has released the official trailer for CHILEAN MINE RESCUE: RACE AGAINST TIME, a comprehensive account of the 2010 disaster that trapped 33 miners nearly half a mile beneath Chile's Atacama Desert. With the world holding its breath, what followed was a Chilean-led rescue that drew expertise from around the world. More than one billion people watched the historic rescue unfold, underscoring the extraordinary global attention the miners' ordeal commanded. The three-part series, from the Emmy Award-winning team at Blast Films, premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on National Geographic, with all episodes streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

RACE AGAINST TIME tells the story of endurance, ingenuity and improbable unity behind one of history's most challenging rescues ever attempted. It features never-before-seen cell phone footage filmed in the mine and includes powerful interviews with survivors, families and rescuers — some speaking publicly outside of local Chilean press for the first time — to tell the definitive story of the 69 days rescuers raced to save the trapped miners while the men underground fought to survive. Among those featured is Jeff Kofman, then ABC's International Correspondent and the first international journalist on the scene, who reported from Chile as the rescue unfolded.

The series follows the miners from the moment of the collapse through the improvised order that took hold in the days underground to the engineering gamble that made the rescue possible and the fame and lasting toll that followed.

On Aug. 5, 2010, a catastrophic collapse at the San José copper-gold mine in Chile sealed 33 miners underground. For 17 days, they were presumed dead. For 52 more, they waited while Chilean engineers and rescue teams, joined by drillers and specialists from around the world, attempted something that had never been done, as families above ground refused to leave. When the rescue capsule first surfaced, an estimated one billion people were watching — one of the largest live audiences in television history and a rare moment of shared hope across the world.

CHILEAN MINE RESCUE: RACE AGAINST TIME is the next installment in National Geographic's Emmy-winning 'Race Against Time' franchise. Previous series include winner of the Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Historical Documentary 'Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time' and winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Historical Documentary 'Tsunami: Race Against Time.'

The series is produced by Blast Films for National Geographic. For Blast Films, Tanya Winston, Shona Thompson and Danny Horan executive produce. Luke Sewell is the series editor. Chloe Campbell and James Parris direct the series. For National Geographic, Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Content, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president Unscripted Production and Development, and Carolyn Payne serves as executive producer.

About Blast Films

Blast Films is a premium nonfiction multi-platform content producer based in the UK with offices in London and Brighton, committed to ambitious filmmaking, rigorous journalism and sensitively-told stories. Their passion for storytelling and commitment to excellence has been recognised with global prestige awards including Emmy, BAFTA, Grierson and Camera D'Or.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...